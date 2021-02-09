“Snowcially distanced”, “Han Snow-Lo” and "Oor Chilly" are among the fleet of gritters out on Scotland’s snowy roads today.

Approximately 150 vehicles have been deployed to keep the roads safe as heavy snow and minus 18C (minus 0.4F) temperatures hit the country.

Some of the newest names include Brinestone Ploughboy, CalvinHarrIce and Grittin On Wae It.

A recent appeal to name the 50-strong fleet of gritters — which cover 400 miles of roads — received more than 1,200 entries.

The appeal, which ran from December 23 to January 15, was moved online due to the pandemic.

While the naming appeal is normally run in connection with local schools, this year it was opened to the wider public.

A number of the vehicles take their names from classic references, including “I want to break freeze” and “You’re a blizzard, Harry”.

Five pay tribute to Scottish James Bond actor, Sir Sean Connery, who died last year, including On Her Majesty’s Slippery Surface, Coldfinger and You only grit ice.

I was not aware that all of Scotland’s Gritters have names ❄️❄️❄️😂😂😂 #alwayslearning #SirAndyFlurry and #VerucaSalt are my favourites - what is your favourite Gritter name? 👍🏼🤔 pic.twitter.com/4CvQV8I2oW — Jane Arthur (@Jane_Arthur_) February 9, 2021

Others are named after celebrities, including Sled Zepplin, Robert Brrrrns and Gritney Spears.

Bus and rail travel has been disrupted by the weather, with an amber warning in place for much of the central belt.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall and temperatures as low as -16.7C have led to warnings of "tough" driving conditions, with a number of accidents overnight, including on the M8 and M90.

Transport Scotland reported temperatures down to nearly minus 18C at Bannockburn in Stirling, and reiterated that people should not be travelling unless for an essential reason.

My top five, in alphabetical order, are Buzz Iceclear, Sir Salter Scott, Sir Andy Flurry, Sled Zepplin and William Wall-Ice. https://t.co/XqJrn2N6hq — Dave Yates (@thebedfordfox) February 9, 2021

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, Transport Scotland manager Stein Connolly said: “We had 146 gritters out last night.

“All the trunk roads are open, but there are some places where it’s just passable.

READ MORE: Temperatures plunge to minus 16 on coldest night of the year

“There has been a couple of accidents – police are working to get these clear, but it’s maybe better to leave it until a safer point in the day (to travel).”

an amber weather warning is in place until 9pm on Tuesday, and the Met Office has forecast of up to 20cm (8in) of snow in parts of central Scotland.

To see the full map of hilariously-named gritters out on the roads near you, visit here.