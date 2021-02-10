A Met Office forecast has warned of extreme cold temperatures as most of Scotland is expected to sit below zero Celsius on Wednesday night.
Temperatures as low as minus 11C are expected overnight in the Highlands, while the central belt can expect highs of minus 2C, to lows of minus 6C.
On Tuesday night, temperatures dropped to minus 16.7C in Altnaharra in Sutherland.
Severe weather warnings for snowfall have been extended to Friday as temperatures are expected to stay freezing after Tuesday’s ten-year low of -16.7C.
Although not as heavy or frequent as experienced over the past few days, further snow showers could bring disruption to travel in places.
Heavy snow arrived on Tuesday
Already, bus and rail travel has been disrupted by the weather, with a yellow warning in place for much of the central belt and eastern Scotland.
Transport services were disrupted on Wednesday morning due to the weather, with Stagecoach East Scotland cancelling many of its early morning Fife services.
Rail services between Edinburgh and Glasgow are running 30 minutes late due to the cold weather.
All Edinburgh tram services are currently cancelled because of issues caused by the weather.
Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said “temperatures will plummet wherever you are” on Wednesday, and “strong winds” and snow will be “disruptive across many areas” in the UK.
