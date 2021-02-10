Extreme cold temperatures are expected in parts of Scotland tonight, and it’s important to know which grants are available to help you get through the chilly season.

Temperatures as low as minus 11C are expected overnight in the Highlands, while the central belt can expect highs of minus 2C, to lows of minus 6C.

With the cold weather here to stay for the next few days thanks to Storm Darcy, Scots should check their postcode to see if they are eligible for £25 to help cover heating bills this winter.

What is the Cold Weather Payment?





The Cold Weather Payment is a cash boost which helps with heating costs when the temperature is recorded as, or is forecast to be, colder than zero degrees Celsius across seven days in a row.

This payment will give you £25 for each seven day period of very cold weather between November 1 and March 31.

Am I eligible?





The Cold Weather Payment is available to Scots on low incomes, and who are in receipt of certain benefits.

You may get Cold Weather Payments if you’re getting:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

If you meet the low income/benefit criteria, you must check your postcode to see if your area qualifies as being eligible for the payment depending on how cold it has been.

How do I check my postcode?





People living in different postcodes will be eligible for different amounts.

For example, in the AB35 postcode area in Aberdeen, residents are eligible for £175 as there have been seven seven-day periods of cold weather.

You can check your postcode here.

When will I get paid?





If you are eligible to get a Cold Weather Payment, you will be paid automatically, and do not need to apply.

However, if you believe you should have received a payment but have not, tell your pension centre of Jobcentre Plus office.