IT is the latest social media sensation but there's a catch - Clubhouse is an invite-only platform purely for voices…and it’s apparently a magnet for A-list stars.

Clubhouse?

The “drop-in, audio-chat” social media networking app launched last year and is slowly building momentum. As of December, it had 600,000 registered users and is presently accessible only by invitation from another user. In May last year, it was worth around $100 million - it’s now worth $1 billion.

What’s it all about?

The operators describe it as “a new type of network based on voice” that basically lets people join rooms to listen in on conversations between hosts and guests and take part if they wish. It’s like a live radio chat that you can take part in - and the chats disappear once the conversation is over.

It’s all about conversation?

When you join, you pick topics of interest - such as tech, business or books - and Clubhouse recommends conversation rooms and people to follow. You can then join these “rooms” full of people talking to listen in, entering each room as an audience member. If you want to talk, you raise your hand, and the speakers can choose to invite you to speak. Or you can create a room of your own.

The focus is less on appearances?

In a world of image-driven social media, Clubhouse says they think the “voice is a very special medium”, adding the emphasis is on what is said, not on likes or friend count: “With no camera on, you don’t have to worry about eye contact, what you’re wearing, or where you are. You can talk on Clubhouse while you’re folding laundry, breastfeeding, commuting, working on your couch or going for a run. Instead of typing something and hitting ‘send’, you’re engaged in a back-and-forth dialogue with others."

What’s the aim?

It’s American founders, tech entrepreneurs Paul Davison and Rohan Seth, say it is “a place to meet with friends and with new people around the world—to tell stories, ask questions, debate, learn, and have impromptu conversations on thousands of different topics”.

It’s a hot commodity so far this year?

Tesla and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk - who became the world's richest person last month as his net worth crossed $185 billion - took part in a live stream event on January 31 that saw thousands join in, sparking a rush of interest in gaining access to the platform.

China has banned it?

It seems to have been taken offline after its popularity skyrocketed to such an extent, invites were being sold for over £50 each, according to a report in the Financial Times. But participants had already expressed concerns it would not survive in the communist country due to the free discussions that it was hosting - uncensored topics included China's controversial policies in Hong Kong and its treatment of Uighur Muslims.

It has some famous users already?

Apart from Musk, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is a member, as is Oprah Winfrey and US comedian Chris Rock and will “open up soon” to all.