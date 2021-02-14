AMERICA does not have an official day to observe the birthday of President Abraham Lincoln, but “President’s Day” on the third Monday in February is a US federal holiday set on the calendar because of its close proximity to the birthdays of Lincoln on February 12th and President George Washington on February 22nd. As I reflect on the birth of Lincoln, and as we have just celebrated the birth of Robert Burns, I highlight the depth of feeling Lincoln and the Lincoln family had for the Scottish Bard and Scotland more generally.

When President Lincoln was tragically killed in 1865, so many of his personal hopes that he shared with First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln came to an abrupt rest. One of the goals they longed to do following Lincoln’s presidency was travel to Scotland. Lincoln who never left the United States for any foreign journey, often contemplated Scotland and spoke of his goal of travelling there. At the end of the Civil War, Lincoln said to his personal secretary John Hay: “Now we have won this great war, I must make good on my promise to go to Scotland and pay homage to the man without whom everything would be different. Tomorrow you must book my passage.” The man he reverently referred to was Burns, and, of course, the literal passage never occurred because of his assassination at Ford’s Theatre.

Lincoln is arguably the most gifted speaker and eloquent writers ever to occupy the White House. His political life produced historic oratory messages such as the “House Divided,” the “Gettysburg Address,” and the “Second Inaugural Address.” His personal writings are a treasure trove of descriptive talent and wisdom. While Lincoln is known as a political figure, to pigeon hole him into this role alone does history a disservice. His writing influences were broad and stemmed from his zest for reading, pursuing knowledge, a desire to understand human-beings, and polish his communication skills.

Lincoln was born into poverty in a small log cabin in Kentucky 13 years after Burns died in Dumfries in 1796. The economic circumstances and social obstacles surrounding Lincoln’s birth and early years were similar to Burns’ who was also born into poverty in a small Alloway cottage. Lincoln had been exposed to Burns as a teenager by a Scottish American immigrant teacher named Jack Kelso. It is believed that Kelso gave young Abe his first book of Burns. And from that moment Burns became a lifelong inspiration for Lincoln. He frequently drew from his words, and the depth of his understanding of Burns ran deep. I believe that Lincoln would have cited Burns’ love poems to Mary Todd as he courted her and came to love her; poems such as “Highland Mary” or “To Mary in Heaven” or “Mary Morrison.”

Burns cultivated in Lincoln a respect for Scotland, Scottish language, Scottish history, and the Scottish people. Lincoln then nurtured it in Mary Lincoln, and they came to share the admiration. While their third son was named after Mary’s brother-in-law, it is likely the name they chose of William Wallace was also out of respect for Sir William Wallace. Lincoln likely would have told “Willy” those tales before the 11-year-old child sadly died in the White House. Additionally, the Lincoln’s selected Scottish born and Scottish educated Alexander Williamson as a private tutor for their boys. The Scot was present at Lincoln’s bedside when he died.

A few years after Lincoln’s death, still grieving, Mary travelled to Scotland to fulfill their shared dream. With her son, Thomas, she went to Scotland for seven weeks. She made a pilgrimage to the Burns Cottage and other sights frequently thinking of her late husband and the joy he would have felt. She also made a special visit to the grave of Mary Campbell or "Highland Mary." Standing at the grave, she was overcome by the moment, still terribly missing her husband and the hope they had of being together in Scotland. At the poetic moment in a Greenock cemetery, Mary's love for her husband was close. There in Scotland, she healed further, the couple reconnected, and Burns was as if the Brig o’ Doon itself on which they together stood.

The first foreign statue to Lincoln is fittingly in Edinburgh’s Old Calton Cemetery in city centre. If you happen to be there, read a passage of Burns or sing Auld Lang Syne. As the world celebrates Lincoln, it celebrates Burns, for the expressed hopes and wisdom of the Scottish Bard lived within Lincoln. Conversely, as the world rejoices Burns, it rejoices Lincoln, for Lincoln upheld the aspirations that Burns yearned for but never realized. The two figures are inseparately linked, like auld acquaintances never to be forgotten.

Ian Houston has spent his career in Washington, DC as a policy advocate for diplomatic engagement, global poverty alleviation, intercultural dialogue, and as an international non-profit leader and executive. He formerly worked in the U.S. Congress on policy staff. He currently serves as President of the Scottish Business Network (SBN) in the US and SBN Ambassador in Washington, DC. His views do not necessarily reflect the views of SBN.