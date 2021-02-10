Nicola Sturgeon has thanked key workers as Scotland surpassed one million Covid vaccinations.

The landmark was reached on Wednesday with more than a fifth (22%) of the 4.5 million people who will be offered a vaccine having now received a dose.

In a tweet, the First Minister hailed the efforts of key workers writing: "One million people in Scotland have now had a first dose of Covid vaccine. Thanks to teams across the country delivering the jags, and to everyone who has rolled up their sleeve. There’s still a way to go, but together we can beat this virus. Let’s stick with it."

In a statement, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “This is an important milestone in the biggest vaccination programme ever delivered in Scotland and I would like to thank everyone involved and all those who have taken up their offer of a vaccine.

“We have now given first doses to more than a million people in the groups which were prioritised to address 99% of preventable deaths associated with Covid-19.

“These include elderly care home residents and staff, frontline health and social care workers and those who are at risk of serious harm and death from this virus.”

In the last 24 hours Scotland has recorded 50 deaths from coronavirus and 803 positive tests.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,551.