Health board staff are struggling to deliver housebound vaccinations due to heavy snow that has created treacherous conditions across Scotland.

NHS Lothian has said that house visits to administer the vaccine, particularly in Edinburgh, have had to be rearranged due to the adverse weather conditions.

But despite bad weather, one million people have now received a Covid-19 vaccination in Scotland, as snow disrupts travel and temperatures dropping as low as minus 17.1C.

One million people in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 have now had a first dose of Covid vaccine. Thanks to teams across the country delivering the jags, and to everyone who has rolled up their sleeve. There’s still a way to go, but together we can beat this virus. Let’s stick with it https://t.co/gutapyG7Rq — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 10, 2021

It comes as a drive-through mass coronavirus vaccination centre has started to receive patients.

Mary Foster, of Musselburgh, was one of the first people to be given a jab at the Queen Margaret University site in the East Lothian town.

The centre has been set up in a university car park and is initially capable of vaccinating around 720 people every day at 12 stations, seven days a week.

READ MORE: Calls for testing in two towns amid 'concerning' case numbers

Ms Foster, a retired home help worker, said: “I think this is great, I’m really excited and I think people who don’t want to be vaccinated should think again.”

Teams of vaccinators will deliver the jabs while patients remain in their own car.

It is the fourth mass vaccination centre to open in the NHS Lothian area, following those at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, Strathbrock Health Centre and the Royal Highland Centre.

NHS LOTHIAN

Pat Wynne, director of community care at the health board, said: “The opening of our only drive-through mass vaccination centre is a big day for both NHS Lothian and for East Lothian.

“It is a unique site for us and it will allow us to deliver more vaccines to the people we serve.”

Meanwhile, elderly people with vaccine appointments have been warned not to brave dangerous conditions with weather warnings in place until Friday.

Director of Age UK Caroline Abrahams said: “Rather than battling the elements and putting health at risk, it would be better to call your GP to see what the alternative vaccination arrangements are being made locally.

READ MORE: Milestone reached as more than one million Scots receive first vaccine dose

“It’s important to remember that Covid-19 vaccination is not a one-off opportunity, if for any reason you can’t take the first appointment you’re offered there will be other opportunities later on, possibly in a range of nearby settings.”

Cold temperatures increase blood pressure, which can trigger heart attacks and strokes in elderly people, and breathing in chilly air can increase the impact of illnesses like flu and pneumonia.

The charity’s advice for those heading out on essential journeys includes planning ahead to avoid dangerous routes, wrapping up warm, and helping grandparents with shopping so they can stay indoors.