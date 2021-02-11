A new poll has found the majority of Scots would vote for independence - marking the 21st poll in a row showing a Yes lead.
The new Savanta ComRes poll, commissioned by The Scotsman, found that support has dropped by four points in a month, below 50 per cent for the first time since December.
When don't knows are included, 47% of Scots were found in favour of independence, with 42% voting No and 10% undecided.
READ MORE: Poll finds support for Scottish independence falling 'amid SNP infighting'
It is the 21st poll in a row that has found majority support for independence - a position which has certainly changed over the years.
We have pulled together the results from the last few years of polling, specifically, all polls carried out after the last Holyrood election in 2016.
This interactive chart shows the physical changes in support through the years, and displays results where don't knows are included.
Please note: these graphics are best viewed on desktop
Scottish independence poll tracker
Here are the latest voting intentions on the question of Scottish independence. The results include don't knows.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment