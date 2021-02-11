A motorist has been charged with dangerous driving after their snow-covered car was spotted driving down the street with nearly zero visibility.
The driver had scraped a small “porthole” to see out of their windscreen, but neglected to sufficiently clear the rest of the snow from the car.
The vehicle’s front and back windscreen still entirely covered in snow, with just its side windows clear, when it was stopped by officers in Dundee shortly before 10am on Thursday.
A small circle of windscreen on the driver’s side had been cleared but the rest was covered in a thick layer of snow.
Police have issued pictures of the car and have urged Scots to properly clear their windows, despite the "inconvenience", before setting off.
A tweet on the Police Scotland Tayside account read: “This car was stopped by our Roads Policing Unit shortly before 10am today (11th), at Kinnoull Rd, Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee.
“The driver has been charged with dangerous driving.
“We know it’s inconvenient having to clear your car before you drive, but it MUST be done.”
Earlier, police in Edinburgh charged a motorist whose windscreen was mostly covered in ice.
They tweeted a picture of the vehicle, which showed just a small area on the driver’s side had been scraped clear.
Police Scotland tweeted: “A pedestrian or cyclist wouldn’t stand a chance of being seen.
“The driver has been cautioned and charged with Dangerous Driving and has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”
