Scottish Labour “will never be solid opposition” to the SNP at Holyrood because of its stance on independence, a North East MP has said.

Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Bowie accused Scottish Labour of having an “uncredible” position that "won’t wash" with Scots voters in May this year.

Mr Bowie took part in the BBC Politics Live broadcast alongside Scottish Labour leadership hopeful Monica Lennon and SNP MSP Shona Robison this afternoon.

Ms Lennon was asked about her views on another independence referendum, and said that if Scots wanted one they should be granted it and the decision should not be made in Westminster.

She said: "If people in Scotland want a referendum. people in Scotland should get a referendum. That's a democratic response.

"We don't know the outcome of the election, but of course it should be for people in Scotland to choose. It shouldn't be settled in Westminster."

Shona Robison, SNP MSP, said she welcomed Ms Lennon's comments, adding: "It's for the Scottish people to decide their future and opposition politicians have a right to argue against independence, but I don't think they have a right to argue that it shouldn't be the Scottish people deciding their future in a referendum so I would welcome Monica Lennon's position on that."

Responding to comments from Ms Lennon about her view on another constitutional poll, Mr Bowie said: "The Scottish Labour Party and Scottish National Party are basically two sides of the same coin.

“To listen to Monica, it’s no surprise that Labour are now falling further and further behind the Scottish Conservatives and demonstrating they will never be solid opposition to the Scottish National Party.

“There’s only one party left in Scotland now that opposes a second referendum and actually stands up for Scotland’s place, full square at the centre of our United Kingdom and that’s the Scottish Conservative Party.

“I will argue with Shona Robison till I’m blue in the face about the value and merits of independence and being part of the United Kingdom, but Labour’s position is just simply uncredible.”

He also underlined the strength of the “broad shoulders” of the United Kingdom during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that jobs and businesses in Scotland had been saved by the UK Government.

He said: "There are one million people today in Scotland who have jobs because Scotland is a part of the United Kingdom.

“And the furlough scheme which was supported by the weight of HM Treasury, the Westminster government stepping in when people most needed it, to support them in the darkest days of this pandemic.

“That shows the strengths of the union in action."