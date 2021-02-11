AN emergency session of the Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair will meet tomorrow to discuss a legal ruling that could pave the way for his appearance before the committee next week.

It comes after senior judge Lady Dorrian agreed to vary a court order made during the former first minister's criminal trial last year.

The Spectator magazine had challenged the scope and terms of the order.

It is hoped the latest move will lead to the publication of a submission to the inquiry by Mr Salmond, which the former first minister argues is necessary if he is to give evidence in person.

In a letter to the Holyrood committee, Mr Salmond's lawyers said: "Our client hopes that today’s decision will enable publication of the relevant evidence and thereafter an early oral evidence session.

"Our client remains keen to attend."

A Scottish Parliament spokeswoman confirmed the inquiry committee would meet at 2pm to consider the outcome of the court hearing.

She said: "The committee has agreed to meet tomorrow to discuss the potential impact on the inquiry once Lady Dorrian’s judgement has been properly considered by the Parliament’s legal advisers and those of the former first minister.

"The committee notes Mr Salmond’s wish that he attend to give evidence."

MSPs on the Holyrood inquiry are looking at how the Scottish Government botched its probe into sexual misconduct claims made against the former first minister by two civil servants in 2018.

Mr Salmond was due to give evidence earlier this week but a row broke out after the inquiry narrowly vetoed publishing a submission by him.

The submission contains multiple accusations against First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, including that she repeatedly misled parliament and so breached the Scottish ministerial code - a resignation offence which she denies.

The decision appeared to rule out Mr Salmond ever testifying in person, as he had made publication of the submission a precondition of an appearance.

The Spectator aimed to ensure the submission could be considered and published.

Ronald Clancy QC, who was representing the magazine in its High Court application, said there was a concern the Holyrood inquiry was being "overcautious".

He said there is a "perfectly legitimate public interest" in publishing evidence relating to alleged breaches of the ministerial code.

He said: "We have a positive indication from the committee that they are interested in clarification of the scope of the order."

Lady Dorrian said her written reasons for slightly varying the court order will be published by the start of next week.

These could prove crucial in influencing the Holyrood committee's decision, meaning it may have to meet again on Monday.

Opposition MSPs on the committee had called for an emergency meeting to discuss the Spectator court case.

Ms Sturgeon is currently due to give evidence to the inquiry on Tuesday.

Mr Salmond was cleared of multiple counts of sexual assault following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh last year.