THE SNP has been accused of a "shameless attempt to try and dupe voters" amid a row over a website domain.

The Scottish Conservatives criticised the party after it emerged the domain postalvote.scot redirects to the SNP’s party website.

It tells visitors that postal voting is the "safest way to vote" ahead of the Holyrood election in May. 

The SNP's website encourages people to enter their details and apply for a postal vote. 

Scottish Conservative Chief Whip Miles Briggs said: “The SNP appear determined to turn Scotland into a one party state. 

"They are blatantly trying to blur the lines between party and official election resources.

"Those at the top of the SNP have serious questions to answer about this shady approach. 

"It has more of a whiff of murkiness about it. It’s a shameless attempt to try and dupe voters.

"The nationalists should explain why they think this misdirection is acceptable."

The SNP has been approached for comment.