A new highest number of daily vaccines has been recorded in Scotland with more than 64,000 people receiving a jab in one day, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has said.

During that time 830 people have tested positive for coronavirus, with the test positivity rate rising slightly to 5.2 per cent.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the state of the pandemic in Scotland, Ms Freeman said that 64,881 people had been vaccinated in 24 hours since Thursday.

Overall, 1,112,628 people have been vaccinated, while the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in Scotland was now 190,005.

In that time, 67 new deaths have been registered, taking the death toll to 6,666.

The small rise in the percentage of people testing positive for the virus means that the level is now above the 5% considered by the World Health Organisation to indicate that the pandemic is under control.

There are currently 1472 people in hospital with the disease, a fall of 27. Of those, 115 are in intensive care, an increase of six. A total of 30 have been treated in this way for more than 28 days, an increase of two from yesterday.

Of the new cases, 257 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 100 in Lothian, 119 in Ayrshire and the rest spread out among the other ten health board areas.

The Health Secretary said the number of vaccine appointments in Scotland will need to be reduced in the next few weeks.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, she said: “The uptake we have seen so far has been both remarkable and very welcome.”

She said a “combination of circumstances – remarkably high uptake, a temporary reduction in supply from Pfizer and the need to ensure people can receive second doses on time means we need to reduce the number of appointments we schedule over the next few weeks.”

Ms Freeman added: “As soon as supply improves our programme will scale up again.”

She said the vaccination programme in Scotland remains on course to hit its targets.