IT seems love is not lost in lockdown. Despite 2021’s February 14 being like no other in living memory, romantic Brits are splashing out millions of pounds on what for many will be a “virtual Valentine’s Day”.

Splashing out how much?

Although it would seem Valentine’s Day in the midst of the pandemic leaves little to do socially, with a candlelit meal out impossible due to the coronavirus restrictions, Brits are still set to spend £787 million in an effort to keep romance alive.

Spending it on what?

Everything from flowers to takeaways or supermarket meals, dressing up for virtual dates and gifts for loved ones. Barclaycard research has found that it is men who are the biggest spenders this year, with those celebrating spending 57% more than women on average (£44 vs £28). Romantic Brits are planning to spend an average of £36 each.

It’s a ‘Hallmark holiday!’

Many may agree, but researchers still found that 70% of couples living together, and even 62% of couples not living together, plan on marking the occasion with their other half.

Virtually?

The most popular plan for couples living together this year include an ‘at home’ date night (26%), followed by ordering a takeaway (17%), dining in with a supermarket meal (8%), and a romantic walk (8%). ’Virtual’ dates are on the cards for 10% of couples not living together. In fact, 13% of Brits say they’ll be making more of an effort this Valentine’s Day in a bid to make it more of an occasion than ever.

Popular presents?

In a sign of the times, the most popular purchase this Valentine’s Day is food for a special dinner at home (61% of survey respondents were opting for this treat), followed by more traditional gifts of chocolates (38%) and alcohol, such as champagne (37%). Over half of those questioned (51%) said they would be purchasing a card, at the very least, to mark the day.

Comfy and casual is the 2021 theme?

New global research on customer shopping trends and habits — conducted by Emarsys —found that for UK shoppers, this year’s Valentine’s Day is all about being comfy and casual, with loungewear nearly as popular as underwear as a gift, at 7% and 8% respectively.

Retailers will feel the love too?

Two fifths (41%) of retailers, so badly hit by the pandemic, are hopeful of an uplift in sales. Kirsty Morris, Managing Director at Barclaycard Payments, said: “Hopefully, this hotly anticipated annual event will provide a much-needed boost to both consumers’ moods and retailers’ bottom lines.”

It’s a historic day?

It is thought to have originated from a Roman festival, Lupercalia, which was their official start of springtime. As part of the celebrations, boys drew names of a girl from a jar and they were boyfriend and girlfriend for the duration of the festival, sometimes going on to marry.

St Valentine?

In 496, Pope Gelasius replaced Lupercalia with St Valentine’s Day, thought to be in memory of a third century martyred priest in Rome. Over time, St Valentine's name began to be used by people to express their feelings of love and it seems that even in lockdown, this will continue.