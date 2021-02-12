A control zone has been set up around a gamebird breeding facility after a case of bird flu was detected among its flock.

Restrictions are being put in place to try and stop the spread of the disease, said to be avian influenza (H5N1), around the rearing site in Leven, near Glenrothes in Fife. This is the second outbreak of the disease identified in Scotland.

The remaining birds at the premises will be humanely culled and three km and ten km temporary control zones have been set up around the infected premises.

Inside this perimeter restricsions will be placed on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure.

The Scottish Government say that the risk to human health is very low, while food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers, and it does not affect the consumption of poultry products including eggs.

Scotland’s Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas said: “We are conducting further tests to establish the pathogenicity of avian influenza H5N1 in a flock of birds in Leven, Glenrothes.

“We have already made clear that all bird keepers – whether major businesses or small keepers with just a few birds – must ensure that their biosecurity is up to scratch to protect their birds from disease and prevent any contact between their birds and wild birds.

"Keepers who are concerned about the health or welfare of their flock should seek veterinary advice immediately. Your private vet, or your local Animal and Plant Health Agency office, will also be able to provide practical advice on keeping your birds safe from infection.

“Any dead wild swans, geese, ducks or gulls, falcons or other birds of prey, or five or more dead wild birds of other species in the same location, should be reported to the Defra dead wild bird helpline.”

Minister for Rural Affairs and the Natural Environment Ben Macpherson said: “The Scotland-wide Avian Influenza Prevention Zone remains in force.

"Whether you have just a few birds or thousands of birds, you are legally required to keep your birds indoors, or take appropriate steps to keep them separate from wild birds.

"We continue to ask that the public remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds.”