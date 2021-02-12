Friends and colleagues have expressed sadness after "one of a kind" Councillor Graham Lambie sadly passed away.

The Forth and Endrick ward member died at home this week aged 62, and Council Leader Scott Farmer has led the tributes on behalf of Stirling Council.

“Graham was a friend, colleague and fellow party member and he is someone who will be dearly missed,” said Cllr Farmer.

“He was really one of a kind. He was always there as a calming influence and was a very kind, genuine and hard working person who cared deeply about his constituents.

“Even in lockdown he was always asking for ways he could get out to his ward to serve the needs of his constituents. He was really that dedicated and selfless.

“He was a very close friend and I enjoyed his warmth and his humour. He was a person who was well respected right across the political divide and beyond.”

Cllr Lambie was first elected as an SNP Councillor to Stirling Council in 2007.

During his time as an elected member he served on a wide range of committees and panels, including recent roles on Environment and Housing, Adult Social Care and the Council’s school holiday meal provision Delivery Group – which followed on from a previous role as Convener of the Council’s Education Committee.

Cllr Farmer added: “Outside of politics, Graham was an avid Scotland supporter and member of the Tartan Army. He followed the national football team passionately and was overjoyed at the recent success of the Scotland Rugby team at Twickenham as well.

“He loved to fish too and he was just a brilliant character.

“To anyone looking at him they’d see him as quite unassuming but he was anything but. He had razor sharp wit and used it to great effect when he donned the beard and Santa suit at the December Council meeting, which is something we’re all going to dearly miss about him.

“It’s difficult to find words to encapsulate a man such as Graham, but all I can say is that he was loved by us all and was one of a kind.”

Stirling Council Chief Executive Carol Beattie added: “Cllr Lambie was a warm, engaging member of Stirling Council who will be sorely missed for his insight, humour and ability to walk a mile in the shoes of others when expressing a view.

“He and I shared some varied but common interests, enjoying many a long chat when Old Viewforth was emptying after a day’s work about the latest star in basketball, the Scottish economy or a new technology which would enhance the Council’s services.

“He leaves a great legacy of public service and community spirit, for which we are all extremely grateful.”

Stirling Provost, Christine Simpson, said: “As well as a Councillor, Graham was a Bailie, deputising for the Provost on civic occasions, a role which he very much enjoyed and carried out with great dignity and enthusiasm.

“He was also a valued member of the Civic Panel – always cheerful and helpful.

“He will be greatly missed.”

MP Alyn Smith described the news as "very sad".

He said: "I first met Graham many years ago at an independence march in Glasgow. He was passionate about Scotland’s independence and a keen and loyal supporter of Scotland’s football team."

MSP Bruce Crawford added: "Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Cllr Graham Lambie.

"It’s a tragic loss on a community level & for family & friends.

"I’ve known Graham since 1999, he was a close friend and colleague. I will miss him greatly, & am thinking about his family who’ve lost someone very special."