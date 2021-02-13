A BRAND new 'amenity' housing development could be coming to Govan after a planning application was submitted to Glasgow City Council.

CCG (Scotland) Ltd has submitted an application to create 47 flats on the corner of Langlands Road and Golspie Street, located across from Govan Cross Shopping Centre.

The land is currently taken up by a car park used for Govan Cross Shopping Centre.

A mix of 31 one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom flats will be created, with five ground-floor accommodations capable of being adapted for wheelchair users, if the proposals are approved.

The site will see two blocks created to house the flats, with a first-floor amenity block connecting the two buildings.

There are also plans for full-lift accessibility for residents, as well as the creation of 15 parking spaces.

Pic: CCG

The plans have been created in partnership with architect firm MAST.

Calum Murray, director of CCG, said: "The supply of affordable, energy-efficient homes that are capable of supporting Scotland’s ageing population is becoming more important by the day.

"A site like Langlands, which has been led entirely by CCG’s in-house Developments team, with its immediate access to amenities and transport links, strikes a perfect blend of place-making and housing designed for particular needs.

“Govan is an area that CCG know well and we are confident that the proposals designed by MAST will contribute greatly to the local community.”

The current site on the corner of Langlands Road and Golspie Street

Both CCG and MAST have continued to provide support for housing developments in the area, with work on 82 homes in nearby Nethan Street, on behalf of Elderpark Housing Association, due to wrap up this spring.

MAST Architects Director, Mark Johnstone, said: “Langlands will provide much-needed warm and healthy homes whilst also helping to redefine a fragmented piece of local townscape. The addition of high-quality communal space in the form of the amenity deck is also a vital component in creating a modern design for the urban environment.

“MAST are delighted to be working with CCG to bring forward this prominent site, continuing our 40-year involvement in the provision of high quality homes in the Govan area.”

If plans are approved, work on the housing development is expected to begin in 2022.