A BURST water main has flooded roads in the West End of Glasgow and disrupted water supply to up to 52,900 homes and businesses.
All approaches to Anniesland Cross are covered in surface water and Bearsden Road has been closed at Fulton Street on its southbound lane.
Great Western Road westbound lanes were closed due to pooling water.
We have located a burst water pipe on Bearsden Road which is impacting customer supplies in the #G3, #G11, #G12, #G13, #G14 and #G15 area of west Glasgow. Our teams are on-site to shut out the burst and begin to restore water supplies. https://t.co/fv747EE0b6 pic.twitter.com/EPCVawbIyw— Scottish Water (@scottish_water) February 13, 2021
Residents living in the G3, G11, G12, G13, G14 and G15 areas have experienced a loss in water supply.
Burst Water Mains Pipe G13 #meltsnow @Glasgow_Live pic.twitter.com/jr6gfihK5Q— mohammed rajak (@mohammedrajak) February 13, 2021
A spokesman for Scottish Water said: "We would like to apologise to customers in Glasgow who are experiencing disruption to their water supply this morning as a result of a burst on one of our trunk mains serving the western side of the city.
“Our priority is to restore normal service for customers as quickly as possible and provide assistance to residents in the vicinity of the burst, working closely with our emergency response partners.
“Once our team has isolated the damaged section of pipeline, we will be able to begin recharging the network and restoring supplies over the course of this morning.”
Motorists are being urged to approach and pass with caution.
Glasgow City Council's traffic management team said: "Due to a burst water main all approaches to Anniesland Cross are covered in surface water.
Police have reduced Bearsden Road southbound to one lane offside from the Morrisons entrance to the Cross.
"The situation will remain until Scottish Water can assess the issue."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.