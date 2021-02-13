A BURST water main has flooded roads in the West End of Glasgow and disrupted water supply to up to 52,900 homes and businesses.

All approaches to Anniesland Cross are covered in surface water and Bearsden Road has been closed at Fulton Street on its southbound lane. 

Great Western Road westbound lanes were closed due to pooling water.

Residents living in the G3, G11, G12, G13, G14 and G15  areas have experienced a loss in water supply. 

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: "We would like to apologise to customers in Glasgow who are experiencing disruption to their water supply this morning as a result of a burst on one of our trunk mains serving the western side of the city.

“Our priority is to restore normal service for customers as quickly as possible and provide assistance to residents in the vicinity of the burst, working closely with our emergency response partners.

“Once our team has isolated the damaged section of pipeline, we will be able to begin recharging the network and restoring supplies over the course of this morning.”

Motorists are being urged to approach and pass with caution.

Glasgow City Council's traffic management team said: "Due to a burst water main all approaches to Anniesland Cross are covered in surface water.

Police have reduced Bearsden Road southbound to one lane offside from the Morrisons entrance to the Cross.

"The situation will remain until Scottish Water can assess the issue."