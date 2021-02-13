A weather warning of snow and ice has been issued for much of Scotland.
It comes as a band of winter weather gets set to sweep the nation.
A snow and ice yellow warning has been issued for Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, East Ayrshire, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire, Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Na h-Eileanan Siar and the Highlands.
A band of rain, sleet and snow is set to move eastwards during Saturday with 1/2cm of snow forecast for low levels.
The warning reads: "There is also the potential for 2-7 cm of fresh snow over hills, where strong and gusty winds will be an additional hazard and may lead to temporary blizzard conditions and drifting.
"The strong winds may cause some localised disruption to ferry services around western Scotland. Rain may also fall onto frozen surfaces in a few places giving a risk of icy stretches on untreated surfaces."
A warning for icy conditions and sporadic snowfall has also been issued for the rest of Scotland, with freezing rain likely to occur and cause icy and somewhat treacherous stretches on roads and pavements.
