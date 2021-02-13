Singing legend Sydney Devine has died at age 81, according to reports.

The star had been in Ayr University Hospital for the past three weeks where he was battling chest problems.

However, the singer sadly passed away on Saturday morning according to the Pavilion Theatre.

General manager at Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre Iain Gordon paid tribute to the performer.

He wrote: "This is probably the hardest thing that I have ever had to announce and put on social media, this morning at 3:30am, our friend and star of the Pavilion and Scottish legend Sydney Devine has passed away.

"I have worked with Sydney and the band since 1976 and have to say, I have never seen a bad performance, he was the ultimate showman and performer.

"That is truly hard to find in this business. Syd always took time for everyone, fans, staff and other performers."

Devine has been a major recording and performance star since the seventies.

"He was one of the Pavilion Family and is a great loss to everyone who followed him over the years. Generations of families have grown up with Sydney, playing his music and passing it down through the generations.

"Over the years, we have seen parents bringing their kids to see him and in turn, they would bring their kids to the annual “Sydney Devine Weekend”.

"Our condolences to Shirley and all the family at this time.

"From everyone at the Pavilion, thank you for the memories Sydney. You will never be forgotten, rest in peace."