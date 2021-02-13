There have been 908 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours. 

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 45 deaths in the same period. 

110 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 1,449people are in hospital.

1,173,445 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 14,009 have received their second dose

Yesterday, 830 new cases were reported, with 67 new deaths. 

The latest warning comes as immunologist warns that the number of patients reporting symptoms of Covid-19 weeks after becoming ill could be as high as 20%.