Tributes have been paid to Scottish showbiz legend Sydney Devine who has died at the age of 81.

The star who sold millions of records, including songs such as Legend in My Time, Scotland Forever and Maggie, during a career spanning over 70 years had been in hospital following an illness.

Iain Gordon, general manager at Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre confirmed the news writing on social media: “This is probably the hardest thing that I have ever had to announce and put on social media, this morning at 3:30am, our friend and star of the Pavilion and Scottish legend Sydney Devine has passed away."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute writing on social media: " So sad. For Scots of a certain vintage - which definitely includes me - the name Sydney Devine was once synonymous with Scottish entertainment. A true legend. My condolences to his loved ones."

Author Peter Ross also paid tribute writing: "RIP Sydney Devine. I once attended one of his famous gigs at the Pavilion as part of a story about the Scottish love of country and western. It was extraordinary."

Murdo Fraser MSP also paid tribute writing: "Sorry to hear that the legend Sydney Devine has died. It was his celebrity endorsement of John Scott that won the Ayr by-election for @ScotTories ⁩back in 2000."

Scottish Labour hopeful Monica Lennon also paid tribute writing: Sad to hear that the legendary Sydney Devine has passed away. A star of the @GlasgowPavilion and one of Scotland’s most successful entertainers, he will be sorely missed. Thoughts with his family and friends.

A statement from the Pavillion Theatre read: "From everyone at the Pavilion, thank you for the memories Sydney. "You will never be forgotten. "Rest in peace".

Oen fan added: "Legend brought many hours of listening pleasure to my Dad in Canada. Condolences to the family."