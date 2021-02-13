A stabbing of a boy in a Glasgow South Side park is being treated as a "targeted attack".
The 14-year-old was attacked after a fight in King's Park involving a group of youths and remains in serious but stable condition.
Cops are now following a positive line of enquiry in connection with the incident.
The boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.
Officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.
READ MORE: Kings Park: Boy, 14 stabbed after fight in Glasgow park
Anyone who witnessed the attack in the "busy" park is asked to contact 101.
Detective Sergeant Alistair Donaldson, of Cathcart CID, said: "Around 3.40pm on Friday, 12 February, police were called to a report of a 14-year-old boy found seriously injured, following an altercation with a group of youths in Kings Park.
"Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for treatment to stab wounds. Medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.
"Enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.
"This is believed to have been a targeted attack in a busy park, a police presence will remain in the area to provide reassurance and I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact Cathcart CID via 101, quoting incident 2036 of 12 February."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.