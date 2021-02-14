ONE of the women who made sexual assault allegations against Alex Salmond has said an ongoing Holyrood inquiry into the saga has been more traumatic in many ways than the criminal trial.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, accused the inquiry of making it "significantly harder" for women to come forward with complaints.

She said members of the committee have taken the experiences of the women and "exploited them for their own self-serving political interests".

The woman was one of nine who gave evidence against Mr Salmond during the High Court trial last year.

The former first minister was cleared of all charges.

MSPs on the Holyrood inquiry are looking at how the Scottish Government botched its own probe into sexual misconduct claims made against Mr Salmond by two civil servants in 2018.

Speaking to the BBC, the woman dismissed claims the allegations were part of a conspiracy to bring Mr Salmond down.

She said: "It is utterly absurd to suggest that nine women could be persuaded to lie to the police, to perjure themselves in court."

She said the inquiry process has been "actually in many ways more traumatic than the experience of the High Court trial".

She added: "You actually now have what was a glimmer of hope in a committee, thinking it could be impartial, that they could properly investigate the government, that they could contribute towards ensuring that sexual harassment and bullying in the workplace was no longer an issue – instead what has happened is they have taken your very personal experiences and they have exploited them for their own self-serving political interests.

"And that in and of itself is something that is really traumatic."

The woman said the committee has "turned this into a political fight, when really this should be about ensuring that the workplace can be safe for women in Scotland".

She said: "The thing that's really disappointing, particularly through the committee process, is that the fact that committee members have turned this into a political fight has effectively allowed the Government to get away with not being properly scrutinised by members on its procedures."

The woman added: "I think that this has made it much harder for women to be believed and for women to be able to come forward."

She said: "I think the committee has strayed so far from its own remit that it has made any of its findings completely useless.

"I think that they really had an opportunity to ensure that they could investigate the creation of procedures that would make it safe and easy for women to come forward and they have made it significantly harder."

SNP MSP Linda Fabiani, convener of the Holyrood inquiry, said the woman's comments were "very hard to hear".

She told the BBC: "I absolutely apologise for the way that things have gone, that makes any complainant feel that we have exploited them."

She said the Scottish Parliament charged the committee with a job to do "and we have to do that job".