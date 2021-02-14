ScotRail has announced a number of delays amid recent heavy snow and winter conditions.
⚠️ THREAD: Scotland’s Railway has experienced significant challenges due to extreme temperatures and heavy snow in recent days. To allow @NetworkRailSCOT time to fix several faults, please note the following amendments for today (Sunday 14 Feb)... (1 of 5) pic.twitter.com/iHkSEEc6t6— ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 14, 2021
A number of faults are being worked on by the operator – but the following amendments are in place.
Edinburgh and Tweedback
The train services are either cancelled or terminated at and started back from Gorebridge. All stations between Gorebridge and Tweedbank will not be served.
Inverness and Aberdeen
Trains will run only between Inverness and Keith, and between Inverurie and Aberdeen. All stations between Keith and Inverurie will not be served.
Inverness and Wick
Train services will be cancelled or terminated at and started back from Ardgay. All stations between Ardgay and Wick will not be served.
Inverness and Perth
Snow drifts have blocked the line and train services between Glasgow Queen Street/ Edinburgh and Inverness will be terminated at and started back from Perth. Inverness and Perth will not be served.
Speed restrictions in place between Mallaig and Crianlarich
The following service alterations are in place: the 4.05pm Mallaig to Glasgow Queen St starts at Crianlarich.
The 8.20pm Crianlarich to Mallaig will start at Fort William.
