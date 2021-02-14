ScotRail has announced a number of delays amid recent heavy snow and winter conditions.

A number of faults are being worked on by the operator – but the following amendments are in place.

Edinburgh and Tweedback

The train services are either cancelled or terminated at and started back from Gorebridge. All stations between Gorebridge and Tweedbank will not be served.

 

Inverness and Aberdeen

Trains will run only between Inverness and Keith, and between Inverurie and Aberdeen. All stations between Keith and Inverurie will not be served.

 

Inverness and Wick

Train services will be cancelled or terminated at and started back from Ardgay. All stations between Ardgay and Wick will not be served.

 

Inverness and Perth

Snow drifts have blocked the line and train services between Glasgow Queen Street/ Edinburgh and Inverness will be terminated at and started back from Perth. Inverness and Perth will not be served.

 

Speed restrictions in place between Mallaig and Crianlarich

The following service alterations are in place: the 4.05pm Mallaig to Glasgow Queen St starts at Crianlarich.

The 8.20pm Crianlarich to Mallaig will start at Fort William.

 