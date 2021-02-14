LEGISLATION paving the way for a second independence referendum will be published in the next few weeks, SNP ministers have confirmed.

The draft bill will set out the timetable and question ahead of another potential vote.

It is due to be published before Holyrood goes into recess next month in the run-up to May's election.

SNP Constitution Secretary Michael Russell told the Sunday National: "We said we would publish it before the Parliament rose and we will.

"It is a very simple bill, there is nothing complicated about it.

"The key point is we have said we will put it in front of the people of Scotland at an election and they will have the decision on it.

"It is proceeding according to what we said, it is a simple short bill and people will have the chance to then decide what they want to do – that is democracy.”

Critics branded the move "reckless".

The SNP insists it will have a mandate to hold a second referendum if there is a pro-independence majority in Holyrood following May's election.

But the UK Government has repeatedly rejected this.

The Scottish Parliament has already passed the Referendums (Scotland) Bill, which provides a framework for holding referendums.

It has also passed the Scottish Elections (Franchise and Representation) Bill, which widened the franchise.

Mr Russell said the latest piece of legislation “opens the door” to Indyref2.

He said: “We will put it in front of the people and if people endorse it, that is what we intend to do.

“The challenge is then is the UK Government going to defy the will of the Scottish people?”

The Scottish Government’s Programme for Government 2020/21, set out last year, stated: "Before the end of his Parliament, we will publish a draft bill for an independence referendum – setting out the terms of a future referendum clearly and unambiguously to the people of Scotland.

"This will include the question to be asked, subject to appropriate testing by the Electoral Commission, and the timescale in which we consider the referendum should be held, taking account of the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic at the time of publication of the draft bill.”

Last month, Mr Russell outlined his roadmap to a second referendum.

It said the SNP Government's draft bill would be enacted if there is a pro-independence majority following the election.

The SNP would request a section 30 order from the UK Government to hold another referendum, as happened in 2014.

The party insists the UK Government would then be left with three options: agree that the Scottish Parliament already has the power to legislate for a referendum, agree to a section 30 order to put that question beyond any doubt, or take legal action to dispute the basis of the referendum "and seek to block the will of the Scottish people in the courts".

Mr Russell's roadmap said: "The SNP Scottish Government continues to maintain that a referendum must be beyond legal challenge to ensure legitimacy and acceptance at home and abroad.

"This is the surest way by far of becoming an independent country.

"It should be held after the pandemic, at a time to be decided by the democratically elected Scottish Parliament.

"The SNP believes that should be in the early part of the new term."

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: "It is so reckless that the SNP are ramping up plans for another divisive independence referendum at this time."

He added: "It is beyond belief that Mike Russell thinks that this should be the priority when lives and livelihoods are still threatened.

"Only the Scottish Conservatives can again stop the SNP’s plans for another divisive referendum in May’s elections.”

Pamela Nash, chief executive of pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union, said: "It is grossly insulting that the Scottish Government is devoting time to this during a public health pandemic that is claiming lives.

"The public has made it clear that a divisive second independence referendum should not be a priority.

"All focus should be on recovery and bringing communities together, not pulling us apart."