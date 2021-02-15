Police are on the hunt for two men who broke into a home and stole money while two children were inside.

The men, one wearing a balaclava and the other carrying a spade, broke into the property on Main Street, East Calder between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday and demanded money.

They left with a quantity of cash following the incident in the West Lothian town.

The children, aged 8 and 12, were not injured, but were left shaken by what happened.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Constable Ross Collett, from Livingston CID, said: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries, including examining CCTV and will be asking for the assistance of local householders, as we work towards identifying the suspects involved and bringing them to justice.

“If you have any information, or saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the break-in, we are encouraging you to come forward and assist our investigation, especially if your household has CCTV.”

One of the men was wearing a black jacket, black joggers and a balaclava style mask, which covered his whole head while the other was wearing a beanie hat and was carrying a spade.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3611 of February 13 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.