A new group set up by the UK Government in a bid to resolve the export “issues” facing Scotland’s fishing and seafood sectors is not helping resolve the continuing impasse.

That is the view of Barrie Deas, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations (NFFO), who has spoke out about the post-Brexit trade deal which Boris Johnson signed at the end of last year, arguing it does not bring our waters back into the control of the UK.

Scotland Office minister David Duguid said the taskforce's aim was to "work collaboratively across UK and Scottish governments" and insists it is "not a talking shop".

And Scotland's fisheries secretary Fergus Ewing It comes after industry leaders accused the UK Government of being "in denial" about the scale of the problem fishermen face exporting their catch to the European Union.

But Mr Deas believes that the gesture was more concerned with the May Scottish Parliament elections, than resolving anything.

The introduction of new checks and paperwork since the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31 has caused disruption to exports of fresh fish and seafood to the EU.

The year started with lorry-loads of valuable fish and seafood getting delayed for export in Scotland with some never reaching its destination.

Producers have expressed frustration at the lack of Government action and aconvoy of seafood lorries descended on London in a show of protest over the chaos caused by Brexit red tape.

Last week it was announced that the Scottish Seafood Exports Task Force will meet ever two weeks with representatives from the UK Government and the catching, processing and aquaculture sectors.

The group draws together senior political figures, government officials and industry representatives, all bidding to solve ongoing problems with Scottish seafood exports.

Its launch has coincided with the roll-out of the UK Government’s £23 million Seafood Disruption Support Scheme (SDSS) to businesses that suffered a financial loss because of delays related to the export of fresh or live fish and shellfish to the EU during January.

This is in addition to the £100m fund announced by the prime minister in December to help modernise fishing fleets and the processing industry, as well as the £32m that has been promised to replace EU funding this year.

However, Mr Deas was doubted whether the taskforce would offer in practice.

He said: “I think that this initiative owes more to the forthcoming May elections in Scotland than anything else.

“There is already an action group coordinated by Defra which meets bi-weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays and involves all the key players from the industry and government concerned with the export of fish and shellfish into the EU."

He told the Express: “At its last meeting it included the Secretary of State George Eustice and Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis, so it cannot be said to lack firepower.”

Mr Deas added: “It is not clear to me what added value a Scottish task force would bring and there must be scope for duplication and confusion.

“We will certainly not be calling for a parallel body south of the border.”

Mr Deas has said he is also unhappy at a current export ban on raw shellfish into the EU, which threatens liveliholds.

Mr Deas said: “Our concerns about the double-whammy of failing to achieve the rights associated with our legal status as an international coastal state and loss of frictionless trade into the EU remain very acute.

Mr Deas added: “On bi-valve molluscs, my understanding is that a dossier will be submitted to the Commission this week seeking a reinterpretation of their own rule.

“More generally on shellfish and fish exports, exporting is definitely more difficult - a mix of adjustment issues and more entrenched problems.”

The Scottish government last week announced a £7.75m funding package to support to fishermen, businesses and harbours.

Donna Fordyce, chief executive of Seafood Scotland, welcomed the new taskforce and said "real solutions" were needed.