A month has passed since Joe Biden entered the Oval Office as US President.

With the impeachment trial of his predecessor and the ongoing battle against Covid-19, it has been a whirlwind month for Biden in office.

We take a look at some of the actions of Biden in his first month, his appearances in public and some of the key moments of his tenure.

This is the first of a three part series of articles looking at Biden's first month in charge.

Day 1 - January 20

On day one of his presidency, Joe Biden gave an Inauguration speech that called for unity and Americans to work together.

He also passed 15 executive actions, and two directives in an attempt to rewind the past four years of federal policies. They targeted climate change, racial equity, the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and more.

Biden unveiled a sweeping immigration bill that he hopes will provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the US without legal status.

In a massive reversal from the harsh immigration policies of the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump, the new immigration bill aimed to deliver on a major campaign promise important to Latino voters, as well as other immigrant communities - after four years of Mr Trump’s restrictive policies and mass deportations.

The bill was not as comprehensive as the last major immigration overhaul proposed when Mr Biden was vice president during the Obama administration, not including a robust border security element.

Mr Biden also ended Mr Trump's restriction on immigration to the US from some Muslim-majority countries, rejoined the Paris Climate Accord and mandated mask-wearing on federal property and during interstate travel.

The 46th president also terminated the construction and funding of the wall at the U.S. southern border and extended the freeze on federal student loan payments.

The president also met staff, and during a virtual swearing-in for staff on Inauguration Day, Mr Biden warned that "if you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot".

The Press secretary Jen Psaki held her first press briefing and informed members of the media that the Biden administration will hold daily briefings.

Perhaps something made more notable from his predecessor, the president also sent his first tweet on the official presidential account, which read: “There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That’s why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families.”

Day 2 - January 21

Biden made no secret of his desires to keep Americans safe during his campaigning amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with the then-presidential-hopeful restricting the scale and size of his campaign events and urging all Americans to wear a facemask.

On Day 2 of his presidency, he passed an Executive Order promoting Covid-19 safety, mandating wearing masks on all forms of public transport, including in airports.

He also ordered more agency heads to share data on Covid-19 in a bid to tackle the pandemic and invoked the Defense Production Act to ramp up supplies for the pandemic response - requesting the heads of various departments to assess the nationwide availability of personal protective equipment and other resources needed to distribute Covid-19 tests and coronavirus vaccines.

President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser on Covid-19 also announced renewed US support for the World Health Organisation (WHO) after it faced blistering criticism from the Trump administration.

Dr Anthony Fauci, speaking by video conference to the WHO’s executive board, said the US will join the UN health agency’s efforts to bring vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to people in need, whether in rich or poor countries.

“I am honoured to announce that the United States will remain a member of the World Health Organisation,” Dr Fauci said.

He also cancelled permits for the Keystone XL oil pipeline on his first day which prompted calls with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on his second day in office.

Biden also held calls with Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Day 3 - January 23

Joe Biden spoke of the desire to “strengthen the special relationship” between the US and UK in his first call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The pair spoke on Saturday evening, with Mr Johnson congratulating Mr Biden on his inauguration, and warmly welcomed his decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change and the World Health Organisation – both previously abandoned by Donald Trump.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister praised President Biden’s early action on tackling climate change and commitment to reach net zero by 2050.

“Building on the UK and US’ long history of cooperation in security and defence, the leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance and our shared values in promoting human rights and protecting democracy.

“The leaders looked forward to meeting in person as soon as the circumstances allow, and to working together through the G7, G20 and Cop26 this year.”

Following the call, Mr Johnson tweeted: “Great to speak to President Joe Biden this evening.

“I look forward to deepening the long-standing alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from Covid19.”

A statement from the White House made no mention of trade that was apparently discussed.

It said: “The President conveyed his intention to strengthen the special relationship between our countries and revitalize transatlantic ties, underscoring the critical role of Nato to our collective defence and shared values.

“President Biden also noted the importance of cooperation, including through multilateral organisations, on shared challenges such as combatting climate change, containing Covid-19, and ensuring global health security.

“He noted his readiness to work closely with Prime Minister Johnson as the United Kingdom hosts the G-7 and United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this year. The leaders also discussed the need for coordination on shared foreign policy priorities, including China, Iran, and Russia.”

It was reported that Mr Johnson was the first European leader to speak with the new president.

Day 5 - January 24

In one of the first public appearances as president since the Inauguration, President Joe Biden attended Mass for the first time since taking office, worshipping at the church he frequented when he was vice president.

Mr Biden, the nation’s second Catholic president, attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington’s Georgetown neighbourhood, a few miles from the White House.

The president, in a brief exchange with reporters, said the service was “lovely”.

He was accompanied to church by his son, Hunter, and two of his grandchildren.

His motorcade made a brief stop on the way back to the White House for a takeaway from Call Your Mother, a popular deli.

Day 6 - January 25

President Biden reversed Donald Trump’s transgender military ban, signing an executive order to repeal Instruction 1300.28, which banned transgender individuals from joining the U.S. military.

Biden had campaigned on undoing the policy and in announcing the news, the White House said in a statement “that all Americans who are qualified to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States should be able to serve."

Biden ordered the defense secretary to “immediately prohibit involuntary separations, discharges and denials of reenlistment or continuation of service on the basis of gender identity or under circumstances relating to their gender identity.”

Biden tweeted: "Today, I repealed the discriminatory ban on transgender people serving in the military. It’s simple: America is safer when everyone qualified to serve can do so openly and with pride."

The president also called Angela Merkel and passed an executive order to increase government buying from US manufacturing.

Biden's dogs Champ and Major also joined him at The White House.

Day 7 - January 26

On day 7 in office, January 26th, US President Joe Biden had his first call with Vladimir Putin.

Mr Biden raised concerns about the arrest of opposition figure Alexei Navalny while pressing the Russian president on his nation’s involvement in a massive cyber-espionage campaign and bounties on American troops in Afghanistan according to US officials.

The two presidents agreed to have their teams work urgently to complete an extension of New Start, the last remaining US-Russian arms control treaty, before it expired.

“In the nearest days, the parties will complete the necessary procedures that will ensure further functioning” of the pact, the Kremlin said.

Mr Biden had not held out hope for a “reset” in relations with Russia but instead indicated he wants to manage differences with the former Cold War foe without necessarily resolving them or improving ties.

Moscow reached out in the first week of the Biden presidency to request the call, according to US officials.

Mr Biden agreed but wanted first to prepare with his staff and speak to European allies, including the leaders of Britain, France and Germany.

Before the call with Mr Putin, Mr Biden spoke to Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, pledging the United States’ commitment to the decades-old alliance founded as a bulwark against Russian aggression.

Mr Biden told Mr Putin that his administration was assessing the SolarWinds breach and the reports that Russia offered the Taliban bounties to kill American troops in Afghanistan.

Joe Biden said the US is prepared to take defensive action, which could include further sanctions, to ensure that Moscow does not act with impunity, according to the administration officials.

Biden also reinstated Covid-19 travel restrictions affecting non-U.S. citizens traveling from Brazil and much of Europe, which Trump had scrapped days before his term ended.

Biden signed an executive order directing agencies to strengthen requirements about purchasing products and services from U.S. workers and businesses.

Day 8 - January 27

On January 27, the executive orders continued to be rolled out by the Biden administration as they called for an evaluation of Trump’s housing policies.

Biden directed the Department of Housing and Urban Development to “examine the effects of the previous Administration’s regulatory actions that undermined fair housing policies and laws.”

The president also ordered the end of reliance on private prisons, urging the Department of Justice not to renew private prison contracts. President Biden planned to tackle climate change with the US rejoining the Paris Agreement.

He passed an executive order on Day 8 to target climate change which also involved the suspension of new oil and gas leases on public land.

The White House Covid-19 Response Team also held its first weekly briefings as part of the Biden Administration's moves against the pandemic.

Day 10 - January 29

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill extending the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the USA a week before the pact was due to expire.

Both houses of the Russian parliament voted unanimously to extend the New START treaty for five years.

Putin and President Joe Biden had discussed the nuclear accord earlier, and the Kremlin agreed to complete the necessary extension procedures in the next few days.

The pact’s extension did not require congressional approval in the US, but Russian politicians had to ratify the move.

The treaty, signed in 2010 by President Barack Obama and Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.

Biden indicated during the US presidential campaign that he favoured the preservation of New START, which was negotiated during his tenure as vice president under Obama.

Russia had long proposed prolonging the pact without any conditions or changes, but the Trump administration waited until last year to start talks and made the extension contingent on a set of demands.

On the same day, President Biden met with two wounded soldiers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Vice President Kamala Harris also posted a video on social media encouraging vaccinations after she received her second jag.

Scottish whisky giant Diageo urged UK and Scottish Government ministers to secure a “swift” agreement with President Joe Biden to end damaging export tariffs on single malt in the key US market.

The call came as the Johnnie Walker maker beat analysts’ forecasts with a one per cent rise in underlying sales in the six months to December 31, with a strong performance in North America offsetting the impact of Covid-19 in the travel retail and hospitality sectors.

