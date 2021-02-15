Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce the results of the latest Coronavirus lockdown review on Tuesday.
The First Minister is expected to announce the review of the latest lockdown rules and whether restrictions may or may not be eased.
Furthermore, updates on schools returning and future plans could also be revealed.
Under the current roadmap, stay-at-home rules are expected to stay in place until the end of the month. Nicola Sturgeon had previously said that early year school pupils would start to make a phased return from February 22 if it was safe enough to do so, with the decision of the review expected.
READ MORE: Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon daily coronavirus briefing confirms 559 new cases
All of mainland Scotland has been under level four restrictions - the highest tier - since Boxing Day.
What are the cases in Scotland currently?
Scotland has recorded 559 positive coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours. There were no new deaths. Furthermore, 1,255,190 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, an increase of 31,416 on the previous day’s figures.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Scots vaccine hubs set to cut hours as jag supply halves
What time is the announcement expected?
Ms Sturgeon is scheduled to update the Scottish Parliament at 2pm.
How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's Coronavirus update?
The First Minister's address will be live on the BBC as well as other media channels. It can also be viewed on Scottish Parliament TV and Facebook.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment