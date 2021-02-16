Strong winds and rough seas could cause disruption in North West Scotland with gusts of over 75mph possible in the next 24 hours.
The warning has been issued for, Argyll and Bute, Highlands & Eilean Siar.
The Met Office issued the warning amid forecasts of severe weather warning of potential delays to road, air and ferry travel.
High-sided vehicles may also be subject to delays on exposed routes and bridges. The warning also warns of disruption on some coastal routes and sea fronts as a result of spray and large waves.
The warning is in place until 6pm tonight - however, another weather warning has been issued from 10am on Wednesday 17 lasting until 10pm.
The warning reads: "South or southwesterly winds will strengthen again on Wednesday, with gusts reaching 60-70 mph quite widely, perhaps reaching 75 mph in a few locations for a time before gradually easing through the evening."
The second warning only applies to Highlands & Eilean Siar.
A yellow warning of heavy rain has also been issued in Scotland on Friday warning: "Rain will become persistent and heavy at times from early on Friday morning, continuing through the day before easing in the evening.
"20-40mm is likely quite widely, with 50-60mm possible over some hilly areas. Further snowmelt is likely across the Southern Highlands, contributing to the flood risk."
The warning on Friday from 6am until 9pm applies to the following locations
- Angus
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
- Grampian
- Aberdeenshire
- SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- Dumfries and Galloway
- Scottish Borders
- Strathclyde
- Argyll and Bute
- East Ayrshire
- Inverclyde
- North Ayrshire
- Renfrewshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- West Dunbartonshire
