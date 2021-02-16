A LIBERAL Democrat MSP who was caught on camera mouthing offensive language during a virtual committee meeting has apologised in the Holyrood chamber.

Alex Cole-Hamilton previously admitted to losing his temper and muttering "something under my breath that I shouldn’t have".

He had said he was frustrated at the Scottish Government "backsliding on children’s rights".

During an exchange with Maree Todd, the SNP minister for childcare and early years, he could be seen apparently mouthing "f*** you".

Mr Cole-Hamilton raised a point of order in Holyrood today to apologise unreservedly.

He said: "On Thursday, in an exchange on children's rights with the minister Maree Todd, I was captured on camera mouthing language that was neither parliamentary nor respectful.

"I apologise unreservedly to the minister.

"Each of us in this chamber should strive to reflect the better natures of the people we are sent here to serve, and I am very sorry and I will reflect on that."

Mr Cole-Hamilton, who represents Edinburgh Western, was criticised following a previous apology on Twitter, with opponents claiming it was "half-baked".

He had written: "Hands up, I lost my temper here. I was frustrated by your government backsliding on children’s rights once again (as long-grassing UNCRC [the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child] incorporation would have been).

"Nevertheless I muttered something under my breath that I shouldn’t have and I apologise."