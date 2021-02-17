Some school pupils across Scotland will return to their classrooms next week – but the country’s current state of lockdown in the coronavirus pandemic is set to continue.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addressed the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday with the latest update about what will happen next in the fight against Covid-19.

So when will schools go back?

Scotland will see 'phased' returnr to schools begin next week, with pupils in a few select classes returning to classrooms.

Children in primaries 1-3 will return from Monday – meaning only the youngest children will resume school full-time.

There will also be a limited limited number of senior pupils admitted who need access to school for essential practical work.

Will special measures be put in place?

Under the current guidance, physical distancing is still essential for everyone except children under 12, and senior secondary pupils will be required to observe two-metre physical distancing while in school, and on school transport.

Teachers and other school staff will be also given lateral flow testing twice a week from next week.

And what about the all the other pupils?

The return to school is being rolled out very cautiously, and will be assessed before anyt further decisions are taken on schools reopening.

The earliest date other pupils could return has is March 15, but no diecision has been made.

Until then, all other pupils will continue to learn remotely.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

What are the politicians saying?

Nicola Sturgeon said that Monday must only be treated as “a return to education for children only, and not as a return to greater normality for the rest of us”.

She said: “If we all do that, then I am hopeful that this return to school will be consistent with our continued progress in suppressing the virus.

“And if that does prove to be the case, I am optimistic that we will soon be able to set out the next phase in the journey back to school for young people.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “Please don’t use it as an opportunity to meet up with other parents or friends.

“The hard, but inescapable fact is this: if the return to school leads to more contacts between adults over the next few weeks, transmission of the virus will quickly rise again.”

When is the next update?

Between her statement on Tuesday and the next review date in two weeks’ time, Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government will publish a new strategic framework which will indicate a route back to “greater normality for all of us”.

Again it will prioritise education, but will then be “followed by greater family contact and the phased re-opening of the economy, probably with non-essential retail starting to open first”, as has happened when previous restrictions were lifted.