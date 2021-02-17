The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure on the advice of his doctor after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace has said.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.
“The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.
“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”
Downing Street said Boris Johnson sends his best wishes to the Duke of Edinburgh.
A No 10 spokesman said: “The PM sends his best wishes to the Duke of Edinburgh as he undergoes a few days of rest in hospital.”
The duke was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital just before Christmas on in 2019 for treatment relating to a “pre-existing condition”.
Buckingham Palace described his four night stay as a “precautionary measure”.
Earlier this year the Duke and the Queen were given a coronavirus vaccine at Windsor Castle by a household doctor.
They have been spending lockdown sheltering at Windsor.
