New rules for Scots who are close contacts of positive Covid cases came into force today.

From today, anyone who has been traced as a close contact must now get tested for Covid in addition to self-isolating for 10 days.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the new rules in an attempt to further suppress the spread of coronavirus in Scotland.

What did Nicola Sturgeon say?





Speaking at the Scottish Government, Ms Sturgeon said: "From tomorrow, the advice given to close contacts of people who test positive for Covid will change.

"As well as being asked to isolate for ten days, they will also now be asked, as a matter of course, to get tested as well.

"If they then test positive, their contacts will be traced, and more chains of transmission will be broken. So this is a further strengthening of Test and Protect."

How do I book a test?





If you have any symptoms of Covid-19 you can book a test through NHS Inform.

What if my test is positive?





If the test returns a positive result then you will be given a code to enter into the Protect Scotland app which will then alert anyone who has been in close contact with you.

You will then be required to self-isolate.

What are the latest figures?





On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon announced 1,121 new cases Covid and 64 additional deaths were reported across the country.

1,317 people are currently in hospital from Covid and 99 are in intensive care.