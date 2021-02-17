FORMER University of Glasgow rector Aamer Anwar has condemned "the failures of senior management" to deal with racism and discrimination on campus - after the historic educational establishment issued an apology.

The human rights lawyer condemned the University of Glasgow as "institutionally racist" after it said sorry to its students and staff who have experience racial harassment on campus.

A university report reveals that of 496 students surveyed 30% had been subject to racial harassment at least once since starting their course - around half were Asian, and 56% were black.

The attacks range from racist name-calling to what was described as "micro-aggressions" aimed at wilfully excluding ethnic minority students. Ten said they or a fellow student had been subjected to racist violence while studying at the university.

Of those who reported racial harassment, half said they had been subjected to it between two and five times over the course of their studies.

The university has now launched an action plan to tackle racism and racist incidents on campus grounds as part of its efforts to address racial inequality.

The Glasgow investigation was launched as a direct response to a 2019 Equality and Human Rights Commission report which uncovered widespread evidence of racial harassment on university campuses.

Details of the extent of racism came along with recommendations and practical steps for action in the university's Understanding Racism, Transforming University Cultures report.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Glasgow, who as chair of the University’s Equality and Diversity Strategy Committee commissioned the investigation into student and staff experiences of racism, said: “The report is a very difficult read and outlines challenging experiences of racism or racial injustice.

“On behalf of the University of Glasgow, I want to apologise unreservedly to my colleagues and our students who have been impacted by racism or racial injustice while working or studying here.

“I want to also recognise the detrimental impact these experiences have had on inclusion, your wellbeing and your sense of belonging – for a University which prides itself on its values and reputation this is unacceptable.”

Mr Anwar said that during his three years as rector he had raised concerns about the racism & discrimination faced by our students and staff, yet there was "little or no action taken and more than often than not my experience was one of abject denial".

The report found that 25% of students have said they had a serious problem with racism at University of Glasgow and some 50% of students faced racial harassment.

But Mr Anwar said there is a "lack of confidence in reporting it and a fear of reprisals.

He said: "Our minority ethnic staff have long complained of being ignored, bullied or excluded because of their race. Let me be blunt the University of Glasgow is institutionally racist and that can be seen on so many levels including the lack of diversity on staff.

"The University Court of which I was the president of, as the Rector, had over 50 lay members, but I was the only person of colour, I raised this at the very first court meeting, three years later it had not changed.

"In my time as rector, horrific allegations were brought to me, but sadly despite the support of the principal, staff and students involved had little confidence in the system protecting them from reprisals.

"Many of those students suffered from mental breakdowns, failed exams, and desperately hung on to get their qualifications never ever to return because of their experience.

"How barbaric to find in this report that a staff member called a 'black bastard', on complaining to their line manager is asked what they did to make that person say that. I heard a lot worse.

"I have repeatedly complained of the treatment of international students as cash cows, in particular our Chinese students with little success at including them at the heart of our University.

"I am deeply saddened at reading this report, as a young student in 1988-89 I led the campaign to expose racism at the Glasgow Dental School, which ultimately led to anonymous marking in all faculties, I had hoped that in the three decades that have passed that this great University would have made racism a relic of the past, sadly it seems not.”

The study concluded there was a need to "reconcieve the university as an engine for delivering racial equality to our staff and students".

It said this will "require us to re-ordinate our underlying presummposition towards these questions from one underpinned by colour-blindness to one informed by a proactive commitment to deliver racial equality".

Mr Muscatelli added: “While tackling racism is a problem that extends far beyond the University of Glasgow, following the 2019 EHRC report we resolved to act and launched a major review of our policies and procedures concerning racial harassment.

“We are determined to use this report as a catalyst to effect change. Already through the University’s leadership team in collaboration with colleagues and students we have begun to implement the report’s action plan. We hope that all our staff and students will join us as active participants in driving through these necessary changes.

“While we recognise that tackling racism remains a problem for society at large, to be the institution we aspire to be, the University is clear that we must act and act decisively. This report and the accompanying action plan offers us a way forward to deliver real and meaningful change.”