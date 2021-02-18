More than one million Scots have now received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

It's been a week since we hit the major milestone last Wednesday, and now, 1,320,074 people have received their first dose.

Every week, Public Health Scotland releases the latest known data regarding the vaccine rollout in Scotland, allowing us to see, in detail, how many people have received the jag so far.

Vaccinations in your area

As more and more GPs get involved with the vaccination process, Public Health Scotland say there are currently no details available on the local authority of the 209,050 vaccinations that took place in General Practice.

Percentage uptake has not been shown due to the large number of unknown local authorities, and we hope to have this data next week.

In the meantime, you can check the progress in your health board, including the percentage of the population vaccinated and how many jags have been administered.

Vaccinations in focus

Weekly data released by PHS means we can now see more detail than ever before regarding the ages/sex and JCVI priority groups who have received the vaccine.

The two graphs below show vaccinations by both age and sex.

JCVI priority groups

More and more information is becoming available regarding the progress of the vaccine in the priority groups laid out by the JCVI.

Looking at the different vaccines

There are currently three UK-approved Covid-19 vaccines; Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna.

Here's how the rollout of each has progressed in Scotland, and a little information on the available vaccines.