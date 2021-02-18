A VOTE on whether MSPs will approve new laws regulating Airbnb-style short-term lets has been delayed amid accusations that the capital city will be "abandoned" by politicians if the plans are not given the green light.

Holyrood’s Local Government and Communities backed the Scottish Government plans to require operators of all short-term lets and some B&Bs to obtain a licence – while local councils will be able to set up control zones through planning rules.

MSPs were due to vote on the plans yesterday ahead of the legislation being rolled out from April – but the item has now been delayed until next week.

Tourism industry leaders, who have roundly criticised the plans, have warned they “have been left in limbo” by the hold-ups.

Scottish Tory MSP, Annie Wells, said: “The Scottish Conservatives have repeatedly called for these regulations to be scrapped.

“Rather than constantly creating this uncertainty for businesses and delaying votes time and time again, SNP ministers need to listen to the sector and ditch these plans.

“They are burying their head in the sand and pretending they know best as usual. Our tourism industry has been devastated by the pandemic and the last thing they need is these regulations.

“The regulations are completely unworkable and the SNP need to urgently come to a decision without any further delay.”

Edinburgh City Council, which estimates there are 14,000 short-term let properties in the capital, is set to approve £250,000 of funding in next year’s budget to set up the licensing scheme and enforce the rules.

The leader of the council has criticised Conservatives who have called for the legislation to be scrapped – accusing them of having “turned their backs” on residents.

Council leader Adam McVey said: “Edinburgh needs the regulatory powers on short-term lets if we’re to take meaningful action to protect our residents, our residential housing supply and indeed our visitors.

“We’re allocating £250,000 to establish a robust enforcement regime once we have those powers, which is what our communities have been asking for. “

He added: “The Government are now looking at the details of provisions, including impacts on genuine B&Bs which is welcome – we share their desire to protect our local businesses. However the points of detail being worked on don’t undermine the need for the powers to tackle the problem – thousands of residential properties which previously housed our citizens now operate as de facto hotels.

“We are steadfast in our support for Edinburgh residents and will work quickly to enforce the licensing regime where properties don’t have the proper permissions – just as we’ve done successfully with our planning enforcement.

"It’s galling to see the Tories calling on these powers to be scrapped- they’ve abandoned our city and turned their backs on our residents.”

Speaking in Holyrood on Tuesday, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes hinted that the laws could be shaken up.

She said: “Kevin Stewart has announced a working group with sector representatives to look at the concerns that have been raised and to actively work on solutions, including amending legislation where that is required.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Both the licensing order and control area regulations have been recommended for approval by the Local Government and Communities Committee.

“We want to give all members sufficient time to consider the Local Government and Communities Committee report on the instruments before proceeding to a vote of the full Parliament.”