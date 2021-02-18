THE SNP has withdrawn its plans to regulate Airbnb-style short-term lets and will instead resubmit the plans alongside guidance after May’s election.

Tourism and hospitality leaders had asked for the plans to be halted amid the Covid-19 crisis – while the Scottish Conservatives also called on ministers to scrap the plans.

The proposals would require all short-term let property owners and some B&B operators to obtain a licence or face hefty fines.

The legislation was backed by Holyrood’s Local Government and Communities Committee and was set to be voted on by MSPs.

The Herald revealed that the vote has been delayed twice and now the Scottish Government has confirmed the legislation has been officially withdrawn.

Despite the hold-up, Housing Minister Kevin Stewart has insisted that the timetable for the legislation coming into action has not been altered.

A working group has been set up to help develop the new guidance and will meet today for the first time. Ministers say the guidance will help to provide reassurance on the operation of the scheme to operators and hosts in the industry.

Subject to the outcome of May’s Holyrood election, the Scottish Government intends to re-lay the legislation before Parliament in June, accompanied by the draft guidance, to ensure that the timetable on introducing licensing remains the same.

The Government will continue with legislation allowing councils to establish short-term let control areas. This legislation will allow local authorities to implement short-term let control areas to address pressures created by whole property short-term lets, ensuring that homes are used to best effect in their areas.

Ministers will be able to veto any use of the power by councils.

Mr Stewart said: “Our proposals to licence short-term lets were developed in response to concerns raised by residents in communities across Scotland and members in all parties.

“However, I know concerns have been raised, so have therefore decided to withdraw this legislation so that it can be reconsidered in parallel with draft guidance which will help address those concerns.

“I want the licensing scheme to be as efficient and effective as possible in ensuring the safety of guests and residents, and to provide local authorities with the powers to balance community concerns with wider economic and tourism interests.”

He added: “I want to emphasise that our proposals and overall timetable remain the same. Safety of those using short-term lets is vital and our proposals ensure that all short-term lets across Scotland adhere to a common set of safety standards as well as allowing local authorities to tackle issues such as antisocial behaviour.

“This Government’s intention, therefore, subject to the outcome of the election, is to re-lay this legislation in June alongside the published draft guidance. If it is passed, local authorities will still have until 1 April 2022 to establish a scheme tailored to their local needs and existing hosts will have until 1 April 2023 to apply.”