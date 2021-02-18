It is a location known worldwide for its atmosphere and occasionally monsterous appearance. 

The stunning vista of Loch Ness in the Highlands has been picked as the UK's favourite view by railway passengers. 

People travelling with London North Eastern railway (LNER) rated the iconic waterway the most pictuaresque site in Britian. 

The Loch was a number of Scottish scenes singled out by passengers - who also rated Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh, the Three Sisters in Glencoe and Ben Nevis. 

People who took part in the survey shared images of their favourite views, which have now been made public by LNER. 

In England, the White Cliffs of Dover, York Minster and the Angel of the North all made the cut.

According to the research, two thirds of Britons have desperately missed being able to visit UK beauty spots during the past year.

A view from Ben Nevis

A seat on Arthur's Seat

More than half plan to travel to UK locations as soon as restrictions are lifted and it is safe to do so.

The research also found that 77 percent of Brits hoping to holiday this summer are intending to take a UK staycation.

Unsurprisingly, six in 10 (61 percent) of the people polled admitted they have found UK-based travel restrictions over the past 12 months to be frustrating.

Stonehenge, Avesbury

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “It’s clear to see that as a nation we’re proud to be home to some amazing views, ranging from natural beauty like Loch Ness and the Yorkshire Dales to great cities like London and York.

"Although restrictions are in place for now, it is not difficult to see why so many of us will be looking to explore the beauty of Britain once it is safe to do so.

“When people can travel again, it is pleasing to see that the staycation should return thanks to the ease of travelling around the UK, and an enjoyable, safe journey being a key priority."

Lake Windemere

BRITAIN’S MOST STUNNING VIEWS:

Loch Ness - Scotland       27%

Lake Windermere – Lake District     27%

The London Eye        26%

The Tower of London       24%

St Ives Bay, Cornwall       24%

Ingleton, The Yorkshire Dales      24%

Snowdonia, Wales       23%

Man O’War beach, The Jurassic Coast -     20%

The White Cliffs of Dover      19%

Stonehenge, Salisbury       19%

Ben Nevis, Lochaber - Scotland      18%

Cheddar Gorge, Somerset      18%

York Minster, York       17%

Loch Lomond, The Trossachs National Park - Scotland   16%

Pen y Fan, Brecon Beacons, Wales     16%

The Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland     16%

Durdle Door, Dorset       15%

Westminster Bridge, London      15%

Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh      15%

St Michael’s Mount, Cornwall      14%

Peak District view from Stanage Edge - Derbyshire   13%

Buttermere, the Lake District      13%

Robin Hoods Bay, the Dinosaur Coast - Yorkshire    13%

Hadrian’s Wall, Northumberland      12%

Richmond Park, London       12%

The Angel of the North, Gateshead     11%

The Three Sisters, Glencoe Valley - Scotland    11%

Freshwater Bay, the Isle of Wight     11%

Eden Valley - Cumbria       10%

Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland     9%