SALMON farmers have asked the Scottish Government to consider financial compensation for fish lost to seal attacks.

The Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation (SSPO) said ministers have failed to provide guidance on what fish farmers should do if a seal gets into a pen, or how to deal with seals harassing or attacking fish from outside a pen.

Figures show 79 seals were shot in the last 12 months by salmon farmers – the last year this was permitted.

A law change removing one of the legislative exemptions that allowed farmers to shoot seals came into force on January 31.

This aligns with upcoming US rules, ensuring farmed fish can still be exported to the lucrative American market.

The SSPO said seals were only ever shot as a last resort by farmers protecting their stock.

It said the figures for the last 12 months – which represent the highest number of shootings in seven years – reflect the increasingly serious threat seals pose to farm-raised salmon.

The body, which represents salmon farmers, said Scotland’s seal population is booming.

The sector said it has spent £8 million in the last 12 months on anti-predator nets to protect fish from seals.

It published figures showing more than 500,000 farmed salmon were killed by seals in 2020, "although many more are likely to have died from the stress of being in close proximity to a seal in a salmon pen".

This equates to more than £13m in lost revenue for Scotland’s salmon farmers, the SSPO said, a loss which they say should be compensated for.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of the SSPO, said: “The Scottish Government has stopped fish farmers taking action to protect the welfare of fish without putting anything else in place.

"The law is a mess with three conflicting legislations.

"Farmers don’t know what they are legally permitted to do if a seal gets into a salmon pen.

"Our farmers dedicate their careers to looking after their livestock and they also have a legal duty to protect their fish but ministers have given them no options at all.

"We need detailed, workable guidance and we need it urgently.

"Members have already invested more than £8m in anti-predator nets in just the last year.

"But these latest figures show half a million fish were lost to seals. So seals can still find their way into salmon pens.

“The Government has taken virtually every option of deterrence away from salmon farmers.

"Therefore the Government must recognise the need for compensation.

"Our members cannot be expected to cope with millions of pounds in losses every year with absolutely no guidance from the Scottish Government as to how they approach this problem."

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.