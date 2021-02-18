A motorist has been charged with dangerous driving after a vehicle was spotted travelling with no tyre on one wheel on a trunk road in Scotland.
Police posted a picture of the bare metal wheel on social media and said the vehicle has been banned from being used on the road.
Officers stopped the motorist on the A9 near Perth on Wednesday.
Tayside Police tweeted: “This vehicle was stopped by Road Policing officers yesterday (Wed, 17 Feb), being driven on the A9 near Perth.
“The driver has been charged with dangerous driving, and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
“The vehicle has been prohibited from being used on the road.”
