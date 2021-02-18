A hospital has shut one of its wards because of an outbreak of coronavirus among staff and patients - for the second time.
NHS Fife has confirmed that Letham Ward at Cameron Hospital in Windygates was closed to new admissions following a cluster of COVID-19 cases.
A total of 21 staff and patients linked to the ward have been tested positive for the virus.
In November last year, the hospital's 20-bed Balcurvie Ward was shut down following a similar outbreak.
Cameron Hospital is 74 bed-community hopsital which includes a specialist unit for neuro rehabilitation for multiple sclerosis, stroke and head injury in age group 16–64 years.
A statement from NHS Fife said: "A range of mitigation measures have been put in place to reduce the opportunity for further spread of the virus, including enhanced cleaning measures over and above an already stringent cleaning regime."
