With not much else to do at the moment other than sit and stare at the four walls, you can be forgiven for getting a bit fed up with the walls that you are looking at. It’s no surprise then, that sales of homeware products have rocketed over the last year or so, as many of us have put the time spent in lockdown to good use by sprucing up our homes. If you are looking for inspiration on how to smarten up your décor, why not support a local business and check out some of our favourite Scottish interiors’ firms? Here’s some of their standout products.

Orkney Chair from Orkney Hand Crafted Furniture

£1470 for the Round-Backed Orkney Chair

Orkney chairs, unique to the islands, were designed to be simple, functional and durable. The islands do not have enough indigenous trees to supply the wood needed to make furniture en masse, so chairs and tables were traditionally created using driftwood and straw. The backs of the chairs were made from straw stitched together by hand, sometimes with an added ‘hood’ and the furniture often remained within families for decades. Craftsman Fraser Andersen embodies these styles and techniques of his ancestors, but with a contemporary twist. His Orcadian Round-Backed chair was the first new design for an Orkney Chair in decades and it was displayed at Scotland’s International Trade Show in Glasgow in 2005. The back alone takes sixty hours to stitch -so you can be confident in the level of detail involved- with options to add a rocker, a drawer underneath or even some engravement.

www.orkneyhandcraftedfurniture.co.uk/contemporary/the-round-backed-chair

Painting by Fiona Wilson

£395 for the ‘Heartfelt Shoes’ original oil on canvas

Glasgow-based artist Fiona Wilson studied at the Glasgow School of Art and then initially taught art and design to others, before going full time as an artist in 2016. Her work is a mixture of oil painting, printing and monoprinting -with her portrait commissions proving particularly popular- but we can’t resist this charming oil on canvas of a child’s pair of red shoes. A small painting, measuring just 20cm by 25cm, it would make a great addition to a bathroom, hallway, or perhaps a child’s bedroom.

www.fionawilson.net/product/heartfelt-shoes

Goose Down bedding from the Duvet Store

Hungarian Goose Down duvets start at £246 for a double

The power of good bedding should not be underestimated. High-quality pillows and duvets have the potential to transform your sleep and leave you feeling happier, healthier and better equipped to take on the day. The Duvet Store, based in Arbroath, has a range of goose down and duck down bedding (which is known to help regulate your temperature while you sleep) with special sale prices currently on offer for their Hungarian Goose Down range. They source directly from manufacturers, rather than from third party importers and they actively encourage you to use their telephone consultation service to ensure that you get the best product for your needs. And if you still aren’t convinced, the Duvet Store’s ‘Excellent’ 4.9 star rating on Trustpilot proves pretty emphatic when it comes to their customer satisfaction.

www.theduvetstore.co.uk

Kelly Wearstler Chandelier from Jeffreys Interiors

£2399 for the Melange chandelier

In non-Covid times, the Edinburgh showroom of Jeffreys Interiors is a place to be inspired and uplifted by some of the best new trends in interior design. It is unfortunately closed at the moment due to lockdown restrictions, but the team are still working remotely to pick out the very best in homeware design. One of their newest pieces is the Melange chandelier from Kelly Wearstler: an angular, contemporary design that is softened somewhat by floating discs of alabaster stone that diffuse the light as it comes out. “I’m seeing alabaster stone being used by lots of suppliers at the moment,” explains Claire McLoughlin, showroom manager at Jeffreys Interiors, “possibly linked to the concept of wellness. But alabaster is really just a beautiful material, especially when used in lighting, thanks to the opacity of the stone.”

Email design@jeffreys-interiors.co.uk for any personal shopping requests or visit the website at www.jeffreys-interiors.co.uk/shop

A luxury throw from Knockando Woolmill

£425 for a merino wool throw

Allegedly, we are coming to the end of winter. But anyone living in Scotland knows that our chilly weather can continue right into spring (and even summer), making a cosy throw for the couch an essential part of your homeware. And when it comes to style -and quality- you can’t do much better than extra-fine merino wool. One of the softest fabrics available, it’s as luxurious as cashmere yet finer and more lightweight– with the benefit of being machine washable and unlikely to wrinkle or crease. Knockando Woolmill, in Speyside, has a new collection of three extra-large merino wool throws that will make a chic addition to your home, available in three varieties inspired by the colours of the Knockando burn.

www.kwc.co.uk

Bed from Highland Blindcraft

Prices vary depending on bed frame and mattress chosen

Considering we spend around a third of our day in bed, you want to make sure that you have the best one possible. And at Highland Blindcraft, based in Inverness, you’ll be safe in the knowledge that you are not only getting a top-quality bed, but supporting an ethical business too. First established more than 150 years ago, as a means of providing employment to blind people in the area, Highland Blindcraft now employs 19 visually impaired and disabled people within its workforce of 23. Their longevity in the industry means that Highland Blindcraft have exceptionally high standards of craftsmanship, proudly claiming that “pound for pound, you will not find a better quality bed or mattress” anywhere in Britain. Their Inverness showroom is currently closed but you can browse a selection of their handcrafted beds and mattresses online- with delivery charges depending on location.

www.hbcbeds.co.uk

Pittenweem Rug from Anta

A small rug is £690

Their slogan is ‘Made in Scotland since 1984’, and Edinburgh-based interiors firm Anta are unmistakeably proud of their roots. Founded with a simple principle in mind -using natural materials to make quality home furnishings- Anta remains family-owned and uses the Scottish landscape as an inspiration for their designs. This nature-inspired colour palette is particularly evident in the classic ‘Pittenweem Rug’, woven in Scotland using three ply British wool. The rug is sustainable and biodegradable and its 150,000 ‘rub count’ means it is hard wearing enough for any use and is truly made to last a lifetime.

www.anta.co.uk/collections/carpet-rugs/products/pittenweem-large-rug

Kiln Collection Candle from JoJo Co.

£28

Nothing quite improves the atmosphere of your home like a flickering candle. But the ‘Kiln Collection’ candles, from Fife-based firm JoJo Co, look particularly chic in their onyx black jars and will set off any room in style. They are sustainable, too, with the stoneware jars created by a local potter before being hand-poured with one of six different scented candles. Once the candle has burned down you can simply wash out the pot and use it for another purpose: pencil holder, plantpot, serving dish, vase, make-up brush holder... A white quartz jar is also available, with more colours to follow in the coming months, with the choice of scents including Grapefruit & Mangosteen, Rhubarb & Vanilla, Violet & Lime, Rocks & Roses, Pink Spice and Winter Grace. Each vegan-friendly candle is handmade in Scotland with 100% natural soy wax and has a burn time of approximately 55 hours.

www.jojococandles.com/collection/the-kiln-collection

Tunnock’s Teacake Cushion from Gillian Kyle

£45 for the round cushion

Sometimes, even the smallest changes can make a massive difference. Gillian Kyle’s charming, pop art-esque homeware will brighten up any room, with her range of Tunnock’s cushions a particularly welcome addition to your sofa. Based in Kilbarachan, near Paisley, Gillian is currently juggling her business alongside home-schooling two young children, so orders may take a little bit longer. But her vibrant products will be well worth the wait – with an official merchandise range held with both Tunnock’s and Irn-Bru. Our favourite is the Tunnock’s Teacake round cushion, printing Gillian’s interpretation of the iconic teacake onto a luxury duck feather cushion (£45). But if you are more of a Caramel Wafer fan then don’t worry, there’s a cushion version of that too…

www.gilliankyle.com

Paint from Isle of

Skye Paint Company

Prices vary depending on paint chosen.

Nothing quite transforms a room like a fresh lick of paint. But rather than just heading for the nearest DIY store and picking up a tin of cheap paint, why not splash out on some luxury, Scottish-produced paint? The Isle of Skye Paint Company makes environmentally responsible, high-quality, water-based paints that are made using raw sustainable materials where possible in their production – 45 shades are currently available, ranging from Bla Bheinn to Sgurr Alasdair, with the option to order a £1 colour card to help you decide which one suits your home. There’s matt, satin and exterior versions, as well as tester pots, so you should be able to cover the whole house

if you wish to.

www.isleofskyepaintcompany.co.uk

Curtains from Bluebellgray

£140 for a pair of Palette Curtains

From her workshop in Glasgow’s Hyndland Road, artist Fi Douglas has been steadily building an interiors empire. She first established Bluebellgray back in 2009, by making six cushions from her kitchen table, but the brand now encompasses curtains, bedding, wallpaper, rugs and lighting, with stockists that include Next and John Lewis. Her signature style is consistent: watercolour patterns that are painted by Fi and then digitally printed onto the fabric or furniture. Her whimsical creations will brighten up any room, but it is the Bluebellgray curtains which will make arguably the biggest instant impact to your home. We particularly like the abstract Palette curtains, which come in a range of different sizes and

start from £140.

www.bluebellgray.com

Sofa from Blackhouse

Prices vary depending on sofa selected

Choosing a sofa can be an agonising process. With such a large financial commitment, you want to be sure that you are picking the very best sofa, something that will last for years and really set off your room in style. Purchasing from Kinross-based designers Blackhouse means you are guaranteed top-quality furniture that is built to last. Blackhouse is Scotland’s only handcrafted Harris Tweed furniture company, with the iconic Hebridean fabric serving as the cornerstone of each of their sofas and chairs. Harris Tweed – famed for being robust and enduring – is stipulated by law as a tweed which must be hand woven by the islanders at their homes in the Outer Hebrides using wool dyed and spun there. Every 50 metres of genuine Harris Tweed is checked by an inspector from the Harris Tweed Authority to ensure its quality, with the Blackhouse sofas benefitting from a layer of Teflon coating that makes them truly durable. But they aren’t just practical, with contemporary designs and bright colours ensuring that the Blackhouse sofas and armchairs make a real statement in the room. Simply choose the style, size and pattern you want and your furniture will be hand-made and delivered to your home.

www.blackhouse.co.uk

Stag Lampshade from Mogwaii Design

£75 for the lampshade

The isle of Lismore, in the Inner Hebrides, isn’t exactly bustling. With a population of 170 people, and a church, primary school, museum and shop providing the mainstay of the entertainment, it would be easy to think that there isn’t much happening. But Lismore is, in fact, home to one of the brightest lights in the Scottish design scene: textile artist Sarah Campbell. Sarah has become widely known for her Mogwaii Design range, produced from her croft on the island, where she makes a range of cushions, blinds, brooches and lampshades. A particular standout is the Barber Shop Stag Lampshade (£75), a hand-crafted shade which is based on the five deer that are currently living on the island. The shades are made using a combination of photographic transfer, scribbled lines and stitched details, with each animal image beginning life as a humble pencil drawing before having their stripy ‘barber shop’ antlers added on. These charming lampshades will fit both freestanding lamps and hanging ceiling pendants.

https://www.mogwaiidesign.com

Decorative cactus from Grow Urban Edinburgh

A 95cm Euphorbia acrurensis costs £85

Initially dismissed as a bit of a millennial fad, adding cacti to your home can actually reap all sorts of benefits. As well as proving to be a striking addition to your décor, a cactus can improve the air quality in a room, absorbing carbon dioxide and converting it into plant carbohydrates. Caring for plants has also proven to be therapeutic – though cacti are famously low maintenance – while the presence of greenery in a room is thought to help improve productivity by calming our brains. And if it’s a cactus you want, you can’t do much better than the 1-metre tall Euphorbia acrurensis on sale from Grow Urban Edinburgh. Delivery is free on all orders over £35, which is probably for the best if you want to avoid scratches…

www.growurban.uk

Dining Table from the Edinburgh Table Company

Dining tables start from £395

Designed in Edinburgh and made in Selkirk, these dining tables are about as Scottish as you can get. Various styles and sizes are on offer – with the Edinburgh Table Company also making coffee tables and side tables – but the Mossilee Dining Table is our pick of the bunch. Its thick top is made from reclaimed board, which gives it a lovely character thanks to the splits and blemishes in the wood, while the base is hand-painted in several coats of Farrow & Ball. You can choose from an array of paint colours, as well as selecting the table length, finishing wax and tabletop thickness: ensuring that your table is truly personalised to you. The Edinburgh Table Company only build a few tables each week and spend many hours on each one to guarantee true attention to detail. They even complete the deliveries themselves, in a two-person team, to make sure their customers have the best possible experience from start to finish.

www.edinburghtablecompany.co.uk

Swirl Mirror from the Enid Hutt Gallery

£210 for the large Leaf Swirl Mirror

A real Kirkcaldy institution, the Enid Hutt Gallery has been selling high-end interiors for more than three decades. Enid established the business with her two sons, Kevin and Clarke, and the gallery is renowned for its consistently excellent customer service. Unfortunately, lockdown rules mean that you can’t experience their hospitality in person but you can shop online for all of their paintings, posters and mirrors. A noteworthy piece is the contemporary swirl mirror available from Enid’s sister site The Mirror Shop, with its large bevelled frame providing the perfect focal point for a bare wall. And, of course, anyone who has ever watched Changing Rooms knows the trick of hanging a large mirror to instantly make your room look bigger…

www.mirror-shop.co.uk