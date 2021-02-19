Users in the UK and around the world are reporting issues with Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger.
The platforms are down for many users with reports of an issue on the services emerging just after 1am.
Facebook users reported being unable to log in to the social media platform.
Popular site measurement tool DownDetector shows ongoing issues across the platforms.
A live outage map showed the areas that users had reported Instagram being down.
A graph from Downdectector shows a host of reports in the UK, with many other users across the world also impacted by the outage.
everyone going to Twitter to see if Facebook went down pic.twitter.com/QRsSkr26YZ— Brayan (@Brayan_ruiz210) February 19, 2021
User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 8:48 PM EST. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) February 19, 2021
Everyone going to twitter to see if facebook is down. pic.twitter.com/LyP9ljsnQG— 𝕥𝕠𝕜𝕪𝕠 𝕞𝕒𝕥𝕥 (@best_matt) February 19, 2021
Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger are also down.
