Users in the UK and around the world are reporting issues with Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger.

The platforms are down for many users with reports of an issue on the services emerging just after 1am. 

Facebook users reported being unable to log in to the social media platform.

Popular site measurement tool DownDetector shows ongoing issues across the platforms.

A live outage map showed the areas that users had reported Instagram being down.

HeraldScotland: via Downdetectorvia Downdetector

HeraldScotland: DownDetectorDownDetector

A graph from Downdectector shows a host of reports in the UK, with many other users across the world also impacted by the outage. 

Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger are also down. 