Sir Billy Connolly has received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Scottish comedian’s wife Pamela Stephenson revealed in a post on social media that he had received his second jab - saying the pair were "relieved".

She shared an image of the 78-year-old wearing a mask as he sat with his colourful shirt sleeve rolled up.
Alongside the image, Stephenson wrote: “Billy just had his second Covid 19 vaccination!

"We waited our turn and received them at our local Publix supermarket.

"So relieved he has some protection now!

She added that Sir Billy had said “Wee jab - nae bother!”

Sir Billy, who lives in the US, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013 and retired from live performances five years later.

Last month he confirmed he feels “happy in his skin” after making the “obvious” decision to retire following his diagnosis.

Sir Billy is along other famous faces including actress Dame Judi Dench, broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, actor Sir Ian McKellen, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith and entertainer Lionel Blair who have shared their experiences of receiving the vaccine.