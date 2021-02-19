Sir Billy Connolly has received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
The Scottish comedian’s wife Pamela Stephenson revealed in a post on social media that he had received his second jab - saying the pair were "relieved".
She shared an image of the 78-year-old wearing a mask as he sat with his colourful shirt sleeve rolled up.
Alongside the image, Stephenson wrote: “Billy just had his second Covid 19 vaccination!
"We waited our turn and received them at our local Publix supermarket.
"So relieved he has some protection now!
She added that Sir Billy had said “Wee jab - nae bother!”
Billy just had his second Covid 19 vaccination! We waited our turn and received them at our local Publix supermarket. So relieved he has some protection now! He said “Wee jab - nae bother!” pic.twitter.com/iwFGJNph3Z— Pamela Stephenson (@PamelaStephensn) February 19, 2021
Sir Billy, who lives in the US, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013 and retired from live performances five years later.
Last month he confirmed he feels “happy in his skin” after making the “obvious” decision to retire following his diagnosis.
Sir Billy is along other famous faces including actress Dame Judi Dench, broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, actor Sir Ian McKellen, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith and entertainer Lionel Blair who have shared their experiences of receiving the vaccine.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment