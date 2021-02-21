There are hundreds of rules in The Highway Code.

So, while many people pride themselves on being exemplary drivers, there are few who can claim to have a comprehensive knowledge of all of them.

Vehicle leasing company Vanarama has sifted through the motoring rulebook to find some of the more obscure inclusions which people may not be aware of.

Here are the top ten:

1. Unlawful pillion riding

Punishment: three points. Remains on driving record for four years from the date of offence.

If you are carrying a passenger on a motorcycle it must be on a pillion seat fitted securely behind the driver.

The pillion passenger must be able to sit astride the seat with their feet on the footrests.

If they are not able to do this or the motorbike is not fitted for a pillion then this is an offence.

2. Play street offences

Punishment: two points. Remains on driving record for four years from the date of offence.

When a vehicle is driven on a road that has been designated and signposted for play, outside of the published times.

3. Parking at night

Punishment: Up to £1000 fine.

Rule 248 of the Highway Code states that at night, “a car must not be parked at the side of the road facing against the direction of traffic unless in a recognised parking space”.

4. Leaving your engine running/stationary idling

Punishment: Up to £80 fine.

Section 42 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 enforces Rule 123 of the Highway Code, which says that “you must not leave a vehicle’s engine running unnecessarily while that vehicle is stationary on a public road”.

Drivers could face a fine of up to £20 under the Road Traffic Vehicle Emissions Regulations 2002 and up to £80 in London.

However this is only applicable on public land and also does not include being stuck in traffic.

Police can take action if drivers warn other motorists of speed traps

5. Warning others of speed traps

Punishment: Up to £1000 fine.

Warning other drivers of police speed traps can land you with a £1000 fine for breaking section 89 of the Police Act 1996.

This law dictates that this offence is committed when a motorist “wilfully obstructs a constable in the execution of their duty.”

6. Leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position

Punishment: three points. Remains on driving record for four years from the date of offence.

It is an offence to leave a vehicle in a position on a road that could cause danger to other road users.

Examples include parking on a blind bend or parking on a slope without your handbrake on.

7. Dirty number plates

Punishment: Up to nine points and up to a £1000 fine.

If you allow dirt to build up on your number plates to the point it is obscured then you could face up to a £1000 fine.

It is important that registration plates are readable as they inform police when and where a vehicle was registered.

They are also registered by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

8. Refusing to submit to an eyesight test

Punishment: three points. Remains on driving record for four years from the date of offence.

Under Section 96 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 police officers can ask you to submit to an eyesight test.

If the officer has a reasonable suspicion that you have been driving while your eyesight is such that you could not pass the test, the driver has committed an offence.

9. Driving with frosted windows

Punishment: Between three and nine points. Remains on driving record for 4 years from the date of offence Up to a £200 fine.

Rule 229 of the Highway Code dictates that drivers must clear their windscreens and windows of all ice and snow so their view is unobstructed before setting off on their journey.

Failure to comply could lead to a fine of up to £200 and points on your license for careless driving.

Driving with an unrestrained pet could land motorists with a £200 fine

10. Driving with unrestrained pets

Punishment: Between three and nine points. Remains on driving record for 4 years from the date of offence Up to £200 fine.

With pet sales booming during lockdown, there will be many first time pet owners who may not know the rules when driving with pets.

By driving with unrestrained pets, motorists are putting themselves at risk of distractions which could cause accidents.

If police catch you driving with an unrestrained pet they are likely to claim you are driving without due care and attention, Vanarama said.

This can result in a fine of up to £200 and points on your license.