A man who died after going overboard from a fishing vessel in the North Sea has been named by police.
Edison Joseph Carrera Lacaste, 45, from the Philippines, died following the incident off Shetland in the early hours of Thursday.
Lerwick RNLI lifeboat and a coastguard helicopter attended the scene around 30 nautical miles south-east of Sumburgh following a Mayday call from the vessel at 3.20am on Thursday.
The man was recovered from the water and flown to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick, but his death was later confirmed by police.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The incident remains under investigation by Police Scotland and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.
“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”
