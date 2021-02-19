THE HEAD of the Westminster union unit has resigned just weeks after taking the job.

Boris Johnson's adviser on the union, Oliver Lewis, is reported to have quit his post in the No.10 team.

It leaves the Prime Minister hunting for a new adviser for the second time in a month.

Mr Lewis, who was a protege of Mr Johnson's former senior aide Dominic Cummings, is said to have left the unit as his position was being made "untenable" by others in Downing Street.

It is reported that Mr Lewis was accused of briefing against Michael Gove, which he denied.

Downing Street has yet to comment on the departure.

Mr Cummings left No.10 in December, along with the former head of communications Lee Caine, amid claims of friction within the team and between Mr Caine and the Prime Minsiter's fiancee Carrie Symonds.

The pair were blamed for creating a "macho culture" within No.10.

Mr Lewis replaced former Scottish Conservative MP Luke Graham in the role.

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted about his departure this evening, saying: "Disunity in the Union unit. Or maybe just despair at realising how threadbare the case for it is."

SNP Westminster Deputy Leader Kirsten Oswald MP said the Tories were "losing advsiers like rats on a sinking ship".

She said: " Boris Johnson's taxpayer-funded anti-independence campaign is completely falling apart - as Oliver Lewis becomes the second Head of the Tory Union Unit to quit in a fortnight.



"As support for independence grows, the Tories are losing advisers like rats on a sinking ship. People in Scotland have a right to determine their own future in a post-pandemic referendum. Boris Johnson knows he cannot deny democracy any more than Donald Trump."





