A campaign group has gone to court to get a ruling on whether it would be legal for Holyrood to hold an independence referendum without the consent of Westminster.

The current thinking is that any poll which could lead to the break-up of the United Kingdom is reserved to Westminster. 

But this has never been decided by a court - and Martin Keatings, on behalf of the Forward as One group, has launched an appeal to get a ruling after his initial case was thrown out. 

But what do Herald readers think? Should Holyrood be able to call its own independence referendum without having to ask? 