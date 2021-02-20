A campaign group has gone to court to get a ruling on whether it would be legal for Holyrood to hold an independence referendum without the consent of Westminster.
The current thinking is that any poll which could lead to the break-up of the United Kingdom is reserved to Westminster.
But this has never been decided by a court - and Martin Keatings, on behalf of the Forward as One group, has launched an appeal to get a ruling after his initial case was thrown out.
But what do Herald readers think? Should Holyrood be able to call its own independence referendum without having to ask?
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment